Auburn men’s basketball moves up to No. 2 in AP poll

The Auburn Tigers’ quest to make history will have to wait at least one more week.

Auburn came in at No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press poll, up two spots from last week’s rankings. The Tigers received 36 first-place votes but sit second behind Gonzaga, which received 25 first-place votes.

Only four points separated the Bulldogs and the Tigers in this week's poll.

While the Tigers did not earn top-ranked status for the first time in program history, this stands as only the fourth time they’ve ever been ranked No. 2. They’ve achieved that status in 2000, 1999 and 1959.

Auburn (16-1, 5-0 SEC) picked up two road victories last week by beating then-No. 24 Alabama 81-77 on Tuesday and beating Ole Miss 80-71 on Saturday. The Tigers are now riding a 13-game winning streak, tied with Davidson for the longest in college basketball.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl spoke Saturday about what being ranked No. 1 would mean for his basketball program as well as the entire university. While he acknowledged receiving that ranking wouldn’t amount to much in mid-January, he reiterated its historic nature and what it would mean to the team.