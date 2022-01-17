Auburn men’s basketball moves up to No. 2 in AP poll

The Auburn Tigers’ quest to make history will have to wait at least one more week.
Auburn came in at No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press poll, up two spots from last week’s rankings. The Tigers received 36 first-place votes but sit second behind Gonzaga, which received 25 first-place votes.
Only four points separated the Bulldogs and the Tigers in this week's poll.
While the Tigers did not earn top-ranked status for the first time in program history, this stands as only the fourth time they’ve ever been ranked No. 2. They’ve achieved that status in 2000, 1999 and 1959.
Auburn (16-1, 5-0 SEC) picked up two road victories last week by beating then-No. 24 Alabama 81-77 on Tuesday and beating Ole Miss 80-71 on Saturday. The Tigers are now riding a 13-game winning streak, tied with Davidson for the longest in college basketball.
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl spoke Saturday about what being ranked No. 1 would mean for his basketball program as well as the entire university. While he acknowledged receiving that ranking wouldn’t amount to much in mid-January, he reiterated its historic nature and what it would mean to the team.
“That'll be a proud moment for Auburn, period – our university and our athletic department. Now, I understand that it doesn't mean much right now, but it still makes a very strong statement,” Pearl said. “We want to have the number one business school. We want to have the number one engineering school. We want to have the number one football team and gymnastics team. It's just, we're an everything school.”
While Auburn’s recent success opened the door to a No. 1 ranking, the Tigers got some help from some of the other top-ranked teams. The chaos started Tuesday when then-No.1 Baylor lost to then-No. 19 Texas Tech 65-62 and continued on Wednesday when then-No. 3 UCLA lost to Oregon 84-81.
Baylor followed Tuesday’s defeat by losing to Oklahoma State 61-54 on Saturday.
It was apparent leading into Monday that the Tigers’ biggest threat for No. 1 was Gonzaga, which is 14-2 this season. The Bulldogs moved back to No. 1 – the spot they held for the first three weeks of this year’s poll – after beating BYU 110-84 on Thursday and beating Santa Clara 115-83 on Saturday.
This week's top 10 looked considerably different than it did this time last week.
Along with Gonzaga and Auburn, Arizona moved up three spots to No. 3 followed by Purdue at No. 4 and Baylor at No. 5. Duke moved up two spots to No. 6, Kansas up two spots at No. 7, Wisconsin up five spots to No. 8, UCLA down six spots to No. 9 and Houston up one spot to No. 10.
USC had the biggest drop of the week, following 11 spots to No. 16 after losing to Stanford and Oregon last week.
Auburn was one of four SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. Kentucky and LSU came in at No. 12 and No. 13, respectively, with Tennessee in at No. 24.