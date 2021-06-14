Auburn men’s basketball officially signs former Georgia guard KD Johnson

Former Georgia guard KD Johnson has officially joined the fold at Auburn.
Johnson signed his financial aid agreement Monday to join the Tigers for the 2021-22 season. Johnson originally committed to Auburn on May 19 as part of a busy offseason overhaul for the team.
“Three or four years ago, Auburn may have been one of the first schools to offer KD, and I fell in love with him because he had such a strong personality on the basketball court. He was tough, he was aggressive and he was not afraid,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in a press release. “After last season and with us having this enormous transition of our backcourt, we were really excited about the possibility of working together. I think he will excel offensively and defensively with what we do.”
Johnson missed the first 10 games of his freshman season due to academic-qualification issues but came on strong for the Bulldogs. Though he never started a game in his lone season at Georgia, Johnson stood as the team’s second-leading scorer with 13.5 points per game with a 42.2 field-goal percentage and a team-best 38.7 3-point percentage in 16 games.
Johnson’s collegiate debut came against Auburn on Jan. 13. He scored 21 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field while bringing down seven rebounds and recording four steals in the Bulldogs’ 95-77 loss to the Tigers.
Johnson posted 12 points on 3-of-9 shooting in Georgia’s other game against Auburn, a 91-86 victory for the Bulldogs on Feb. 2.
Pearl spoke highly about Johnson before the February rematch between the two teams.
“They’ve got two terrific guards in [Sahvir] Wheeler and KD Johnson. We struggled against a great backcourt in Baylor, and we’re going to be playing a great backcourt again in Georgia,” Pearl said. “Baylor’s backcourt is defensively elite, but Georgia’s backcourt offensively is as good as there is; that combination of any three guards in the league. You know, between [Justin] Keir, KD and Wheeler.”
Prior to his time at Georgia, Johnson spent one season playing at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, where he helped the Tigers reach the Final Four of the National Prep Tournament. He averaged 26.2 points, 7.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game during his lone season there.
Johnson played for three seasons at Southwest DeKalb High School in Georgia, where he was twice tabbed all-state for Class 5A by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and was selected as the Class 5A Player of the Year as a junior in 2019.
While playing for the Panthers, Johnson amassed 1,302 points, 375 rebounds, 318 assists and 272 steals while shooting 47 percent from the floor. In 84 games, Johnson posted 62 double-figure scoring outputs, 24 20-point outings, six 30-point outbursts and one 40-point showing.
Johnson is one of four transfers joining the Tigers this offseason. The list includes College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper, Eastern Kentucky point guard Wendell Green Jr. and North Carolina center Walker Kessler.
The Tigers were expected to also add Arkansas guard Desi Sills, who ultimately signed with Arkansas State.
Johnson joins as part of a busy offseason of comers and goers for Auburn. The Tigers have added the four transfers as well as five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr. but lost three transfers in Justin Powell, Jamal Johnson and Javon Franklin. The team also lost two NBA Draft-bound players in point guard Sharife Cooper and forward JT Thor.