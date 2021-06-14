Auburn men’s basketball officially signs former Georgia guard KD Johnson

Former Georgia guard KD Johnson has officially joined the fold at Auburn.

Johnson signed his financial aid agreement Monday to join the Tigers for the 2021-22 season. Johnson originally committed to Auburn on May 19 as part of a busy offseason overhaul for the team.

“Three or four years ago, Auburn may have been one of the first schools to offer KD, and I fell in love with him because he had such a strong personality on the basketball court. He was tough, he was aggressive and he was not afraid,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in a press release. “After last season and with us having this enormous transition of our backcourt, we were really excited about the possibility of working together. I think he will excel offensively and defensively with what we do.”

Johnson missed the first 10 games of his freshman season due to academic-qualification issues but came on strong for the Bulldogs. Though he never started a game in his lone season at Georgia, Johnson stood as the team’s second-leading scorer with 13.5 points per game with a 42.2 field-goal percentage and a team-best 38.7 3-point percentage in 16 games.