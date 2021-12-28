Auburn men’s basketball opens SEC action by hosting undefeated LSU

When Auburn opens conference action on Wednesday night, the Tigers will do so against the only remaining undefeated team in the SEC.
No. 11 Auburn (11-1, 0-0 SEC) begins its conference slate at 6 p.m. by hosting No. 16 LSU (12-0, 0-0 SEC). The two teams enter the matchup as two of the three highest-ranked SEC teams in the Associated Press poll with the squads combining for 20 straight wins on the young season.
While some teams have the luxury of dipping their toes in the water to begin conference play, Bruce Pearl and his Tigers appear to be diving into the deep end.
“I just think, from a personnel standpoint, it’s the best team we’ve played,” Pearl said Monday. “From a personnel standpoint, it’s the most athletic team, the longest team. They’ve got a nice blend of inside-outside stuff. They’re able to attack you one-on-one.”
This year’s LSU team looks considerably different from the one that dominated Auburn 104-80 in February. Those different faces, however, have managed to help the Bayou Bengals stand out from the pack once again.
Pearl pointed to LSU’s defense as the driving force in its early success, saying the team is first nationally in steal percentage and field goal defense percentage, fourth in block percentage, fifth in turnover percentage and 12th in 3-point defense percentage. Pearl attributed LSU’s defensive prowess to its length and the team’s ability to press all over the floor, which leads to turnovers.
Pearl explained LSU’s style defensively could cause issues for Auburn’s guards, making their play something to keep a close eye on Wednesday.
“[They can] get us into spots on the floor that you just don’t want to be and turn you over,” Pearl said. “They’re really good in transition and they’re even better – like most teams, boy, they turn you over and they come down and they’re getting easy offense off their turnovers.”
As for players to watch, Pearl named forward Darius Days, who he said was an experienced player who can beat you by himself; Efton Reid III, who Pearl described as in the mix for the best freshman center in the conference; and forward Tari Eason, LSU’s sixth man who creates matchup problems for Auburn’s players at the 4 and 5 spots.
“Coach [Will] Wade does a good job of creating spacing for Days to go at your one-on-one [or] Eason to go at you one-on-one,” Pearl said. “Brandon Murray will be one of the best freshmen in our league. [Xavier] Pinson was a highly recruited transfer out of Missouri, and he’s played really well for them this year. Attacking one-on-one close-outs is probably one of the things they do best.”
Auburn enters the matchup after an impressive 71-58 win over Murray State last Wednesday during which the Tigers took their first lead four minutes into the game and never looked back. The victory featured another strong outing for center Walker Kessler along with point guard Wendell Green Jr. and forward Jabari Smith, who produced Auburn’s first double-doubles in the same game since Jaylin Williams and Devan Cambridge did it in the 2020-21 season opener against Saint Joseph’s.
The Tigers’ victory over Murray State also delivered some good news in the form of junior wing Allen Flanigan, who made his debut after suffering an Achilles’ injury during the preseason. Flanigan played for 12 minutes against the Racers and finished the game with three points on 3-of-6 shooting along with four rebounds and one assist.
Based on what Pearl’s seen since then, Flanigan should be able to contribute once again Wednesday.
“He worked out a couple times on his own, I think, over the break. We’re not able to work him, but he worked out on his own a little bit and had a good practice [Sunday night],” Pearl said. “I would expect Allen to be able to play some more every night out. He had no negative effects from pushing off on that thing Wednesday night.”