Auburn men’s basketball opens SEC action by hosting undefeated LSU

Pearl explained LSU’s style defensively could cause issues for Auburn’s guards, making their play something to keep a close eye on Wednesday.

“[They can] get us into spots on the floor that you just don’t want to be and turn you over,” Pearl said. “They’re really good in transition and they’re even better – like most teams, boy, they turn you over and they come down and they’re getting easy offense off their turnovers.”

As for players to watch, Pearl named forward Darius Days, who he said was an experienced player who can beat you by himself; Efton Reid III, who Pearl described as in the mix for the best freshman center in the conference; and forward Tari Eason, LSU’s sixth man who creates matchup problems for Auburn’s players at the 4 and 5 spots.

“Coach [Will] Wade does a good job of creating spacing for Days to go at your one-on-one [or] Eason to go at you one-on-one,” Pearl said. “Brandon Murray will be one of the best freshmen in our league. [Xavier] Pinson was a highly recruited transfer out of Missouri, and he’s played really well for them this year. Attacking one-on-one close-outs is probably one of the things they do best.”