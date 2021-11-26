Auburn men’s basketball overpowers Syracuse to close out Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

The Auburn Tigers made sure their final game in the Bahamas was one worth remembering.

The Tigers took control late in the first half of Friday’s game against Syracuse then put the game out of reach in the second on their way to an 89-68 victory. The win caps off No. 19 Auburn’s run in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with a 2-1 record, good enough for fifth place.

“I think we got a lot better,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “We'd only played three games prior to being here, correct? Is that right? So we just played three games in the last three days.”

Auburn (5-1) and Syracuse (3-3) traded leads throughout the first half before the Tigers settled in just before the break and simply took the game over.

KD Johnson helped set the pace for the Tigers with just over six minutes to go until halftime with a defensive rebound the sophomore quickly turned into an improbable bucket on a wild toss from his ankles toward the glass. Walk-on Lior Berman then got his chance to make a difference and proved himself capable, as Berman hung tight defensively to Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim before burying consecutive 3-pointers.

Berman’s second successful shot from deep handed Auburn a 35-25 advantage with just under four minutes to go until the break.