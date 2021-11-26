Auburn men’s basketball overpowers Syracuse to close out Battle 4 Atlantis tournament

The Auburn Tigers made sure their final game in the Bahamas was one worth remembering.
The Tigers took control late in the first half of Friday’s game against Syracuse then put the game out of reach in the second on their way to an 89-68 victory. The win caps off No. 19 Auburn’s run in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with a 2-1 record, good enough for fifth place.
“I think we got a lot better,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “We'd only played three games prior to being here, correct? Is that right? So we just played three games in the last three days.”
Auburn (5-1) and Syracuse (3-3) traded leads throughout the first half before the Tigers settled in just before the break and simply took the game over.
KD Johnson helped set the pace for the Tigers with just over six minutes to go until halftime with a defensive rebound the sophomore quickly turned into an improbable bucket on a wild toss from his ankles toward the glass. Walk-on Lior Berman then got his chance to make a difference and proved himself capable, as Berman hung tight defensively to Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim before burying consecutive 3-pointers.
Berman’s second successful shot from deep handed Auburn a 35-25 advantage with just under four minutes to go until the break.
Berman’s big plays set the stage for what were multiple productive possessions. Auburn connected on eight consecutive shots from the field as part of a 16-3 run.
The Orange eventually got back in a rhythm thanks to Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider’s free throws and Jesse Edwards’ late dunk, but the Tigers still led 43-33 at the intermission.
Auburn’s performance in the closing minutes of the first half was valuable, but it was the Tigers’ efforts when they returned to the floor that put the game out of reach.
The Tigers were responsible for 12 of the second half’s first 15 points as they left the Orange in the dust. The highlight of the stretch was lobs from Wendell Green Jr. to Jabari Smith, from Green to Johnson and from Smith to Dylan Cardwell that all ended with powerful dunks.
Despite Syracuse’s best efforts in the closing minutes, Auburn maintained a comfortable double-digit lead for the majority of the second half.
Smith was the game's leading scorer with 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting to go with six rebounds and four assists. Johnson followed with 15 points, while Jaylin Williams had nine points and a team-high seven rebounds.
“We came here to win two and I think we did that, so mentally I think we're fine,” Smith said. “Physically we're a little tired, but it's going to be a quick turnaround with us playing UCF at Auburn.”
Auburn’s solid stretch just before halftime came as part of an impressive opening half from several Tigers.
Smith followed up his excellent close to Thursday’s victory over Loyola Chicago by producing 10 points in the first 20 minutes, which included a pair of 3-pointers. Johnson contributed beyond his circus-style shot, as he consistently put pressure on the Syracuse ball handlers and had three steals in the opening frame alone.
“He had so many steals that the security here at the Bahamas was concerned,” Pearl said of Johnson, who had 4.7 steals per game in the tournament.
Auburn’s dominance was a product of a number of factors, including the Tigers’ work down low. Auburn ended the game with 42 points in the paint, 26 more points than the Orange produced around the basket.
Auburn returns to court at home Wednesday against UCF. Pearl liked what he saw from his team in the Bahamas; now, he’s eager to see if the Tigers make the most of the progress made.
“We saw a lot, so, can we build on it now? You know, that's the question,” Pearl said.