Auburn men’s basketball picked 5th in SEC; Jabari Smith Jr. named 2nd team All-SEC player

Following a disappointing 2020-21 campaign, the Auburn men’s basketball team has the attention of those throughout the Southeastern Conference.

Auburn was predicted to finish fifth in the SEC per a select panel of both SEC and national media members, the conference announced Tuesday. The Tigers are projected to finish behind Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

The projected standings behind Auburn are Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia.

Additionally, true freshman forward Jabari Smith Jr. has been selected as a second team All-SEC player. Smith, who joined the Tigers as their highest-rated signee in program history, was the only Auburn player selected among the two all-conference teams.

Smith was also the only freshman selected to either squad.

Vanderbilt sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was the choice of the media for SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Year. Alabama's Jaden Shackelford & Jahvon Quinerly; Arkansas' JD Notae; Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr., Kellan Grady & Sahvir Wheeler; and Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler also received votes in the Player of the Year voting.