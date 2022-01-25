Auburn men’s basketball prepares for quick road trip to Missouri

Any chance Auburn had to celebrate Saturday’s momentous victory over No. 12 Kentucky or Monday’s move to No. 1 in the AP poll was short-lived.
After all, the Tigers have another game to prepare for.
No. 1 Auburn (18-1, 7-0 SEC) hits the road Tuesday night for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with Missouri (8-10, 2-4 SEC). The tangle between the two Tigers teams features an Auburn group riding a 15-game winning streak and a Missouri squad that’s lost three of its last four contests.
Given what the moment can mean for a Missouri team looking to stay relevant during the regular season, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl explained the importance of showing up Tuesday ready to go.
“You just tell the kids – you keep it 100. You keep it real,” Pearl said Monday. “You tell them these stories [of top-ranked teams losing] so they understand what can happen, and you hope that success won’t change them. So far it hasn’t.”
Pearl’s attitude toward Missouri is understandable given how Auburn’s next opponent has given quality teams real issues.
While Missouri sits below .500 on the season, the Tigers beat then-No. 15 Alabama at home earlier this month and gave Texas A&M all it could handle one week later in a 67-64 Aggies victory. One of the driving forces for Missouri has been Huntsville native Kobe Brown, a 6-foot-8 forward who leads the team in points (13.8) and rebounds per game (8.6) as well as total steals (26).
Pearl credited Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin’s teams for always playing hard and physically. Pearl added seven of Missouri’s last nine opponents have been ranked in the top 25.
“Obviously, they’re not going to be intimated by us,” Pearl said. “They played us well there. I think I’ve been over there six times and we’ve split. Tough place to play. The Antlers kind of get after you. I’m sure that Missouri will be excited playing us.”
Pearl explained Missouri runs really solid offensive sets and that the team focuses on a select number of looks and runs them really well. He credited Missouri for having big, physical guards and said the Tigers do an excellent job of exploiting mismatches when given the opportunity.
“I will say this: Our focus has got to be to go out there and defend and rebound because they’re going to do that to us,” Pearl said.
Auburn ascended to No. 1 two days after beating Kentucky in a game that saw the Tigers trail by as much as 10 in the first half. When asked about Auburn’s ability throughout the season to fall behind and battle back, Pearl chalked it up to the players’ confidence in each other and the depth of the roster.
The depth has been a crucial factor in Auburn’s favor during its latest stretch of games, whether it was Dylan Cardwell stepping up in the win over Alabama or Jaylin Williams playing important minutes against Georgia.
For Pearl, the reliance on nearly everyone on the roster is part of why Auburn finds itself as a true contender.
“I’ve always believed in developing your bench. People can say, ‘Well, they’ve got 10 or 11 good players.’ You damn right we do, but does that mean you don’t have 10 or 11 good players either?” Pearl said. “Developing your bench I think is important, and it’s been part of our culture. And it helps keep our locker room in a better place.”
Auburn had plenty of reason to relish the last few days after taking down Kentucky, but Pearl knew better than to let his players linger on those achievements for long.
The mission, as the veteran coach sees it, is far from over, and it picks right back up once the team touches down in Columbia on Tuesday night.