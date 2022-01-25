Auburn men’s basketball prepares for quick road trip to Missouri

Pearl credited Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin’s teams for always playing hard and physically. Pearl added seven of Missouri’s last nine opponents have been ranked in the top 25.

“Obviously, they’re not going to be intimated by us,” Pearl said. “They played us well there. I think I’ve been over there six times and we’ve split. Tough place to play. The Antlers kind of get after you. I’m sure that Missouri will be excited playing us.”

Pearl explained Missouri runs really solid offensive sets and that the team focuses on a select number of looks and runs them really well. He credited Missouri for having big, physical guards and said the Tigers do an excellent job of exploiting mismatches when given the opportunity.

“I will say this: Our focus has got to be to go out there and defend and rebound because they’re going to do that to us,” Pearl said.

Auburn ascended to No. 1 two days after beating Kentucky in a game that saw the Tigers trail by as much as 10 in the first half. When asked about Auburn’s ability throughout the season to fall behind and battle back, Pearl chalked it up to the players’ confidence in each other and the depth of the roster.