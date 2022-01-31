Auburn men’s basketball prepares to tangle again with rival Alabama

After withstanding a real road challenge against their biggest rival three weeks ago, the Auburn Tigers will find the shoe on the other foot come Tuesday night.

No. 1 Auburn (20-1, 8-0 SEC) will try to defend its home court at 8 p.m. when the Tigers host Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC). Both teams enter the game riding high, as Auburn has won 17 straight games and Alabama is fresh off an 87-78 home victory over then-No. 4 Baylor.

“I’d say Alabama and Kentucky are the two best teams that we’ve played so far — LSU being right there as well,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Monday. “Alabama is just tremendous offensively, very difficult cover. Coach [Nate] Oats does a great job of putting those guys in space. They’re hard to stay in front of. Their spacing is really good.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for us. We played really, really well there last time. It’ll be a great opportunity for us.”

Auburn got the better of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in an 81-77 thriller back on Jan. 11. With that being said, Pearl and his players understand the Crimson Tide is eager to turn its win over the Bears into something more.