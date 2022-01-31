Auburn men’s basketball prepares to tangle again with rival Alabama

After withstanding a real road challenge against their biggest rival three weeks ago, the Auburn Tigers will find the shoe on the other foot come Tuesday night.
No. 1 Auburn (20-1, 8-0 SEC) will try to defend its home court at 8 p.m. when the Tigers host Alabama (14-7, 4-4 SEC). Both teams enter the game riding high, as Auburn has won 17 straight games and Alabama is fresh off an 87-78 home victory over then-No. 4 Baylor.
“I’d say Alabama and Kentucky are the two best teams that we’ve played so far — LSU being right there as well,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Monday. “Alabama is just tremendous offensively, very difficult cover. Coach [Nate] Oats does a great job of putting those guys in space. They’re hard to stay in front of. Their spacing is really good.
“It’s going to be a great challenge for us. We played really, really well there last time. It’ll be a great opportunity for us.”
Auburn got the better of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in an 81-77 thriller back on Jan. 11. With that being said, Pearl and his players understand the Crimson Tide is eager to turn its win over the Bears into something more.
Alabama had lost four of its previous six games – including an 82-76 road loss to Georgia, the team that sits last in the SEC – before besting Baylor in a game that demonstrated the Crimson Tide’s potential. Alabama guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly wreaked havoc on the Bears by combining for 39 points and 10 assists to put the Crimson Tide over the top.
Pearl spoke highly of Alabama’s group of guards prior to Jan. 11 game. The Crimson Tide’s latest performance only furthered the veteran coach’s point.
“We were very fortunate in our game that Quinerly and Shackelford didn’t necessarily go off. Those guys are two of the best guards in the country. Baylor’s got really good guards and really good defensive guards,” Pearl said. “Alabama’s offense was better than Baylor’s defense. They put 87 on them. That’s really hard to do.”
Auburn, meanwhile, enters the matchup fresh off an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. Pearl credited his Tigers for having one of their most efficient offensive days, and although the game extended a recent streak of Auburn drawing more fouls he chalked it up to the fact the Tigers were leading.
When discussing the free-throw shooting, Pearl again brought up the Tigers’ first tangle with the Crimson Tide.
“I know that Alabama shot 29 free throws in Coleman Coliseum. That’s a lot,” Pearl said. “We’ve got to be able to defend them without fouling.”
Pearl said Alabama was great in transition and warned about the dangers of turning the ball over. He applauded the Crimson Tide’s ability to get downhill and make difficult two-pointers, as evidenced by the team’s 57-percent shooting mark from inside the arc.
Pearl also pointed out the Crimson Tide is 13th nationally in offensive rebounding efficiency, a product of the team’s ability to deliver put-backs and difficult rebounds and come up with 50-50 balls.
Alabama has endured an up-and-down season with wins over the likes of Baylor, Gonzaga and Houston but perplexing losses to teams such as Georgia, Missouri and Mississippi State.
While the Crimson Tide has lacked consistency, Pearl has seen enough to know Auburn’s biggest rival will enter the arena Tuesday night out for blood.
“They’re capable of beating the best teams on their schedule. They dominated Gonzaga and they really did a great job against Baylor,” Pearl said. “There’s a reason why they were in the preseason picked first or second in our league. They’re well-coached. They’re really, really talented. They’re very athletic.”