Auburn men’s basketball puts North Alabama away in second half of home victory

Kessler got things going for Auburn, but shortly thereafter several teammates got in on the fun.

Dylan Cardwell brought down a powerful dunk and followed it immediately with a forceful block on the other end. Following a pair of Zep Jasper free throws and a Wendell Green Jr. 3-pointer, Cambridge threw down a reverse-behind-the-back dunk that sent a shock through Auburn Arena.

Roughly 30 seconds later, Cambridge missed out on another eye-popping dunk that Green cleaned up with a 3-pointer. Green’s points were the last of a 25-2 run by the Tigers that had them leading by 28 with 8:25 to go.

Tuesday’s one-sided second half followed a first half during which the Tigers struggled to pull away.

Auburn found out the hard way early that North Alabama (6-4) was ready to put up a fight defensively.

Scoring was hard to come by for either team through most of the first 20 minutes, and while Auburn maintained a lead throughout, it was a far-from-ideal start. The situation looked particularly dire with just under 10 minutes to go before halftime, as the Tigers endured an 0-for-7 stretch that opened the door for the Lions to roar to life.