Auburn men’s basketball puts North Alabama away in second half of home victory

The Auburn Tigers followed a lackluster first half of action against North Alabama on Tuesday night with a second half that was more than enough to seal the deal.
No. 13 Auburn bounced back after a poor shooting performance in the first half by dominating the first 12 minutes of the second half on its way to a 70-44 victory. The win featured a strong overall performance from the Tigers’ defense, which stifled the Lions throughout the night to ensure another win was imminent.
Auburn’s victory means the Tigers posted a 2-0 record without head coach Bruce Pearl, who had been suspended two games by the NCAA. Pearl’s son, assistant Steven Pearl, filled in as acting head coach Tuesday.
Auburn (9-1) held a slim seven-point advantage at halftime, but that lead ballooned shortly after play resumed.
Devan Cambridge got the second-half action started with a jumper, and after a North Alabama layup the Tigers turned it on. Auburn rattled off 11 unanswered points in the span of just under four minutes, the bulk of which came courtesy center Walker Kessler.
Kessler used his size to his advantage by delivering layups on three straight possessions. The sophomore ended the night with a team-high 14 points with eight rebounds and five blocks.
Kessler got things going for Auburn, but shortly thereafter several teammates got in on the fun.
Dylan Cardwell brought down a powerful dunk and followed it immediately with a forceful block on the other end. Following a pair of Zep Jasper free throws and a Wendell Green Jr. 3-pointer, Cambridge threw down a reverse-behind-the-back dunk that sent a shock through Auburn Arena.
Roughly 30 seconds later, Cambridge missed out on another eye-popping dunk that Green cleaned up with a 3-pointer. Green’s points were the last of a 25-2 run by the Tigers that had them leading by 28 with 8:25 to go.
Tuesday’s one-sided second half followed a first half during which the Tigers struggled to pull away.
Auburn found out the hard way early that North Alabama (6-4) was ready to put up a fight defensively.
Scoring was hard to come by for either team through most of the first 20 minutes, and while Auburn maintained a lead throughout, it was a far-from-ideal start. The situation looked particularly dire with just under 10 minutes to go before halftime, as the Tigers endured an 0-for-7 stretch that opened the door for the Lions to roar to life.
The Lions got within one point with just over four minutes to go until halftime when the Tigers answered promptly.
KD Johnson ended Auburn’s scoreless run of nearly three-and-a-half minutes with a layup before Jabari Smith swiped the ball from a North Alabama player, raced down court and came through with a thunderous dunk to push the Auburn lead up to five.
North Alabama countered with a pair of free throws before Kessler came back with a second-chance layup and Green drained a 3 from the top of the arc. Green’s bucket helped the Tigers head into the break with a five-point advantage.
While Auburn maintained control throughout the opening minutes, the performance in the opening minutes was far from pretty.
The Tigers struggled to establish any sort of offensive rhythm outside a quick 7-0 run midway through the first half powered by a Jasper 3-pointer, a Chris Moore layup on a picture-perfect pass from Green, and a Johnson jumper. Auburn shot a paltry 39 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, which allowed the Lions to hang around.
After the break, however, Auburn made up for the early struggles in order to earn its sixth straight win.
The Tigers are back in action Saturday when they play at Saint Louis.