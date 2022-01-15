Auburn men’s basketball rallies in second half to top Ole Miss on the road

Following a rough first half against Ole Miss on Saturday, the Auburn Tigers stepped up and showed why they’re considered to be one of the nation’s top teams.
No. 4 Auburn overcame a disappointing start to the action by coming to life in the second half and taking control in the final minutes of a hard-fought 80-71 victory. The win saw the Tigers bounce back from a 14-point deficit in the first half to successfully extend their current winning streak to 13.
“I just think we all stuck together,” said Auburn center Walker Kessler, who had a double-double in the victory. “We all understood what it took to win, and we all came together and got the win.”
Auburn (16-1, 5-0 SEC) was looking at a tied contest with just under nine minutes to go before totally taking the game over.
Kessler broke the tie with a put-back dunk, and after a Jabari Smith rebound on defense Kessler pushed the Tigers to a four-point lead with a layup. Following another rebound by Kessler, KD Johnson added to his impressive night by connecting on a 3-pointer to push the Tigers’ lead to seven with 6:09 remaining.
Johnson delivered what was essentially the knockout punch on the next Ole Miss possession.
After Ole Miss’ Tye Fagan fell to the floor, Johnson successfully stole the ball from him and headed down the court. With only one Ole Miss defender between Johnson and Flanigan, Johnson drew the Rebel toward him before tossing the ball to Flanigan, who made the easy layup.
Once Flanigan’s shot fell through the net, the Tigers led by nine with 5:37 on the clock.
Ole Miss (9-7, 1-3 SEC) drew within four with 3:05 to play, but Smith answered with a 3-pointer to keep the Rebels at bay. From there, the Tigers held on to finish the night on top.
Kessler was dominant down the stretch and ended the night with 20 points and 10 rebounds along with seven blocks. Smith followed with 15 points while Johnson and Wendell Green Jr. each had 14.
Ole Miss led by six with 14:16 remaining in the game when Green settled in and helped the Tigers rally.
Green dropped a deep 3 to get Auburn within three points, and after two Smith free throws Green went back to work. Green hit another 3 — this from the top of the arc on a fastbreak — to push the Tigers up 55-53 with 12:08 to play.
Zep Jasper came through with another 3 nearly a minute later, which handed the Tigers a five-point advantage.
Ole Miss managed to erase this modest Auburn lead, though over the final minutes the Tigers got the last laugh.
“I think that the combination of Wendell Green and KD, Jabari and Walker, those four guys were tremendous tonight,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “It takes special to be able to win on the road, and I think all four of them were special tonight.”
Auburn had no answer for the majority of the first half against an Ole Miss squad that didn’t seem to miss.
The Rebels dictated the pass of play for the majority of the half and came out firing by hitting 13 of their first 21 shots from the field. The early dominance was particularly impressive from 3-point range: an Ole Miss team that only hit five 3-pointers against Texas A&M on Tuesday hit five of their first eight en route to hitting 14 in the opening 20 minutes.
Ole Miss capitalized again and again, and with just under seven minutes left until halftime the Rebels pieced together a 12-2 run to build a commanding 35-22 advantage. Ole Miss’ early shooting success was also aided by out-rebounding Auburn 12-6 up to that point in the game.
Smith briefly stopped the Ole Miss run with a jumper only for Austin Crowley to go right down the court and drain a 3-pointer to create a 14-point Ole Miss lead.
From there, the Tigers battled back.
Flanigan and Kessler fueled an offensive surge for Auburn starting at the 3:30 mark before Johnson truly got the Tigers back in the game.
Johnson stole the ball, charged toward the basket, drew a foul and hit one free throw with 19 seconds on the clock only to come up clutch again during the next Ole Miss possession. The Rebels’ hopes of milking the final seconds were thwarted by Johnson, who stole the ball, drew another foul and hit both free throws.
Thanks to Johnson’s late heorics, what had the makings of a disastrous first half for Auburn amounted to only being down six at the intermission.
“They were up a little bit going into halftime,” Johnson said. “I came down and got two crucial steals late in the first half to knock the lead down a little bit. That helped us come out hard in the second half.”
The Tigers’ standing after 20 minutes was especially fortunate given how clean the Rebels’ opening 20 minutes was. Ole Miss didn’t have a single turnover until there was only 3:05 left in the first half, and the first foul on Johnson was the Rebels’ first of the entire half.
The tune changed dramatically for Ole Miss in the make-or-break second half. The Rebels had nine turnovers after halftime, and that coupled with their woeful 29.2 shooting percentage after the break gave the Tigers all the leeway they needed to take over.
Now, Auburn waits to see if it’s done enough to be ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, which will be released Monday. While that status is by no means guaranteed for the Tigers, Pearl acknowledged if it will be meaningful if it indeed comes to pass.
“That'll be a proud moment for Auburn, period – our university and our athletic department,” Pearl said. Now, I understand that it doesn't mean much right now, but it still makes a very strong statement.”