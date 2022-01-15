Auburn men’s basketball rallies in second half to top Ole Miss on the road

Thanks to Johnson’s late heorics, what had the makings of a disastrous first half for Auburn amounted to only being down six at the intermission.

“They were up a little bit going into halftime,” Johnson said. “I came down and got two crucial steals late in the first half to knock the lead down a little bit. That helped us come out hard in the second half.”

The Tigers’ standing after 20 minutes was especially fortunate given how clean the Rebels’ opening 20 minutes was. Ole Miss didn’t have a single turnover until there was only 3:05 left in the first half, and the first foul on Johnson was the Rebels’ first of the entire half.

The tune changed dramatically for Ole Miss in the make-or-break second half. The Rebels had nine turnovers after halftime, and that coupled with their woeful 29.2 shooting percentage after the break gave the Tigers all the leeway they needed to take over.

Now, Auburn waits to see if it’s done enough to be ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, which will be released Monday. While that status is by no means guaranteed for the Tigers, Pearl acknowledged if it will be meaningful if it indeed comes to pass.