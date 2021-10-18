Auburn men’s basketball ranked No. 22 in AP preseason poll

The Auburn men’s basketball team will have plenty of attention to start its 2021-22 season.

The Tigers came in at No. 22 in the Associated Press’ preseason poll. Auburn stands as the fifth-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 10 Kentucky, No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 Arkansas and No. 18 Tennessee.

Auburn has a mostly-new cast of players entering Bruce Pearl’s eighth season as head coach.

The Tigers lost point guard Sharife Cooper and forward JT Thor to the draft and overhauled its roster by adding center Walker Kessler, guards KD Johnson, Zep Jasper and Wendell Green Jr. Auburn also added five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr., the team’s highest-rated high school signee in program history.

Gonzaga enters the season as the No. 1 team after finishing as the national runner-up in April. UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas round out the top five. Michigan follows at No. 6 along with Purdue, Baylor, Duke and Kentucky.

As of the preseason poll, Auburn plays six ranked teams: UConn (No. 24), Baylor, Alabama, Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Auburn begins its season Nov. 9 at home against Morehead State.