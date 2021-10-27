Auburn men’s basketball ranked No. 22 in USA Today coaches preseason poll

After finding itself ranked in the top 25 of the AP preseason poll, the Auburn men’s basketball squad will have similar standing in the coaches poll.

Auburn came in at No. 22 in the USA Today coaches preseason poll on Wednesday, which is exactly where the Tigers were ranked in the AP poll. Auburn stands as the fifth-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Alabama, No. 15 Arkansas and No. 17 Tennessee.

Auburn has a mostly-new cast of players entering Bruce Pearl’s eighth season as head coach.

The Tigers lost point guard Sharife Cooper and forward JT Thor to the draft and overhauled its roster by adding center Walker Kessler, guards KD Johnson, Zep Jasper and Wendell Green Jr. Auburn also added five-star power forward Jabari Smith Jr., the team’s highest-rated high school signee in program history.

Gonzaga, which earned top honors in the AP poll, enters the season as the No. 1 team after finishing as the national runner-up in April. UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas round out the top five. Michigan follows at No. 6 along with Purdue, Baylor, Duke and Illinois.