Auburn men’s basketball readies for challenge of facing Ole Miss on the road

One of the true driving forces in Auburn’s early success has been freshman Jabari Smith, who has earned the reputation of potentially being the top pick in the NBA draft. Smith has handled every obstacle thrown his way through the early portion of the year, leading Pearl to say the five-star has in fact exceeded expectations to this point.

“I mean, I knew he was a great jump shooter; I just didn't know he was going to be the best jump shooter I ever coached,” Pearl said of Smith, who is averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game. “He wants to get better. I don't think any level of success is going to change him. He takes coaching. When he doesn't do something and we call him out on it, he'll get to the next play and try to improve on it.

“So yeah, he's absolutely exceeded my expectations."

Pearl pointed out Ole Miss switches between 1-3-1 and 2-3 zones defensively and added the Rebels are willing and able to change looks in the middle of possessions. He credited the Rebels for their wins over Memphis and Dayton as well as for how they beat Mississippi State – Ole Miss scored 50 first-half points in the win.