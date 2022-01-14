Auburn men’s basketball readies for challenge of facing Ole Miss on the road

If Auburn can get through the weekend unscathed, it could very well find themselves as the nation’s top-ranked team Monday.
To do that, the Tigers will have to take care of business on the road against another formidable SEC foe.
No. 4 Auburn (15-1, 4-0 SEC) is back in action at 7:30 p.m. CT Saturday when the Tigers face Ole Miss (9-6, 1-2 SEC). The Tigers are hoping for a reversal in fortunes, as the Rebels have won the last two meetings and four of the last six games between the teams.
“Ole Miss has beaten us as much as anybody in the league, and Kermit [Davis has] done a good job against us and Andy [Kennedy] before that,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “… So, we’ve got our hands full.”
While Auburn currently stands as one of the nation’s top teams, Pearl pointed out the Rebels have three players who turned down the chance to be Tigers.
Ole Miss freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin was briefly committed to Auburn before flipping to Ole Miss, where he’s averaging 11.7 points per game this year. Pearl said the Tigers were also interested in guard Matthew Murrell – who Pearl said has made as much progress as anyone in the SEC from his freshman to sophomore year – as well as forward Jaemyn Brakefield.
Additionally, Pearl praised Ole Miss center Nysier Brooks, a 7-foot Miami (FL) transfer who stands fifth in the SEC with 8.3 rebounds per game. Pearl explained Brooks moves well for his size and has been well-coached, which can make for a dangerous combination come Saturday.
“Our bigs like to impact ball screens, so we have to account for him and those shooters in the corners, which makes it difficult because he's such a big target,” Pearl said. “He cleans everything up on the backside kind of like a Dylan [Cardwell] or Walker Kessler does for us. He's a handful.”
Ole Miss will go without guard Jarkel Joiner due a back injury that will sideline the Rebels’ leading scorer for approximately six weeks. As Pearl sees it, Joiner’s absence simply means more of a workload for the likes of Ruffin, Murrell and Brooks.
While the Rebels are looking to shake off three losses in their last four games, the Tigers are truly trying to maintain the status quo.
Auburn enters Saturday’s action as one of the hottest teams in the country shown by its 12-game winning streak, the latest victory being an 81-77 thriller at Alabama on Tuesday. Pearl commended his team – made up of five newcomers – for how they’ve gelled so far and added things will keep looking up as long as everyone puts the team’s success ahead of individual statistics.
One of the true driving forces in Auburn’s early success has been freshman Jabari Smith, who has earned the reputation of potentially being the top pick in the NBA draft. Smith has handled every obstacle thrown his way through the early portion of the year, leading Pearl to say the five-star has in fact exceeded expectations to this point.
“I mean, I knew he was a great jump shooter; I just didn't know he was going to be the best jump shooter I ever coached,” Pearl said of Smith, who is averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game. “He wants to get better. I don't think any level of success is going to change him. He takes coaching. When he doesn't do something and we call him out on it, he'll get to the next play and try to improve on it.
“So yeah, he's absolutely exceeded my expectations."
Pearl pointed out Ole Miss switches between 1-3-1 and 2-3 zones defensively and added the Rebels are willing and able to change looks in the middle of possessions. He credited the Rebels for their wins over Memphis and Dayton as well as for how they beat Mississippi State – Ole Miss scored 50 first-half points in the win.
Auburn has taken on challenger after challenger so far this season, and more often than not the Tigers proved themselves ready for the moment. While Auburn’s status as the only team in the nation without a loss in regulation speaks for itself, the veteran Pearl knows there’s still plenty that can be improved.
“We've got to always look to do a better job of executing our half-court offense, cut down on our turnovers, and mix in the fast break and the tempo, and freedom with good shots and valuing possessions,” Pearl said. “On the defensive end, keep our effort and energy up. We won the last game against Alabama because of our defense
“[It’s about] not giving them second-chance points. Those are things we were able to count on down the stretch, and that's what you have to do when you play against really good teams."