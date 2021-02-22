Auburn men’s basketball returns home for showdown with Florida

“I just didn't think going in that they were that much better than we were, but they played it that night.”

As for the matchup with Florida, Pearl commended the Gators for leading the SEC in field goal percentage along with playing solid defense. He pointed out that Florida’s multiple defensive looks force a young team to think and respond, and their ability to block shots can cause problems for the Tigers if they look to work the ball down low.

Pearl spoke about players getting excited for individual matchups, which he felt was possible in the matchup with the Gators. He pointed out guard Tre Mann, who is fifth in the SEC in assists per game, as well as forward Colin Castleton, a former Michigan player who has made his mark this season.

Castleton has been a force in his first season playing back in his home state, and that was the case again Saturday against Georgia. The 6-foot-11 junior wreaked havoc on Georgia, scoring a team-high 14 points and contributing seven rebounds while holding the Bulldogs’ P.J. Horne to an 0-for-5 showing from the floor in a 70-63 Florida victory.

Pearl has repeatedly pushed for his Tigers to play with more physicality, and he knows that will be needed in order to slow down Castleton.