Auburn men’s basketball returns home to face off with UCF

Pearl also commended sophomore center Walker Kessler, who had two double-doubles during the tournament, for what he’s shown through the start of his Auburn career.

“He’s an elite rim protector, and he has got so much more in his offensive game than what’s shown so far. I’m excited about that continuing to be shown,” Pearl said. “You can see what an inside-out threat he is on the offensive end. He’s an excellent passer, and so I think you’re going to continue to see, like you saw in those first two games, Walker continue to play better and better.”

Pearl explained UCF guarded Auburn as well as anybody in last year’s meeting and credited the team for being a challenge offensively in what was a 63-55 victory for the Knights. He explained Wednesday’s game will likely be low-scoring because of how the Knights play defensively, and he added it will be a challenge to get the ball down low.

Pearl credited UCF as a likely tournament team, though he noted whether the Knights make the NCAA Tournament or the NIT will depend on how things go in their conference – and how things go Wednesday night. He also issued a challenge to Devan Cambridge, Chris Moore, Lior Berman, Wendell Green Jr., KD Johnson and Zep Jasper, saying they will have to try and hold UCF’s guards in check.

“Those six guys are going to have a great challenge trying to guard UCF’s guards,” Pearl said. “UCF is also a deep team, whereas I think fatigue played a factor in our wins over Loyola and Syracuse in the second and third night. This won’t be a factor here, so we’re going to have to be good early and throughout, because they’ll play their bench, as will we.”