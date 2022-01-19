Auburn men’s basketball returns home to host rival Georgia

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pearl said Georgia does a good job of getting downhill and have routinely drawn fouls, which has the Bulldogs shooting the second-most free throws in the conference. He pointed to forward Noah Baumann and guard Aaron Cook among the players who have stood out for the Bulldogs this season.

“Tom Crean’s teams always play hard,” Pearl said. “They play from the beginning to the game to the end of the game, beginning of the season to the end of the season.”

While Georgia is looking for a break, Auburn is trying to keep the pedal to the metal.

The Tigers are riding a 13-game winning streak and are coming off a stretch that included three road victories in 11 days. Auburn’s latest win – an 80-71 comeback against Ole Miss – featured a strong performance from center Walker Kessler, who stepped up when the game was up for grabs.

Kessler had been limited in Auburn’s prior two games due to foul trouble but came on strong with 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Tigers top the Rebels. Pearl commended Kessler’s performance coming off back-to-back quiet outings to help Auburn keep its winning streak alive.