Auburn men’s basketball returns to home floor Saturday against Florida

Given Castleton’s success, Pearl said he was one of the conference’s top shot-blockers.

“They run a lot of good stuff for him. He draws fouls like crazy. He spreads out. He’s really physical,” Pearl said. “He provides effort and energy and confidence, I think, to their team. He’s their leading scorer. He’s their leading rebounder. You know he does a terrific job.”

Pearl’s team will have its hands full with Castleton and company, but the Tigers enter the matchup with plenty of momentum on their side.

Auburn enters Saturday’s action after an impressive 81-66 victory over South Carolina during which the Tigers’ bench took its play to the next level. The Tigers’ depth has been no secret this season, but the group’s 40 points – headlined by point guard Wendell Green Jr.’s 22 – showed the drop-off between the starters and the reserves is minimal at most.

Pearl said getting his reserves to come off the bench and produce boils down to recruiting, explaining he doesn’t promise prospects what he can’t deliver and that no one is promised a starting role or minutes. He said the message to Auburn players is that they’re going to share, they’re going to play hard and they’re going to play unselfishly.