Auburn men’s basketball rises to No. 4 in AP poll
top story
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn men’s basketball rises to No. 4 in AP poll

  • Updated
Florida Auburn Basketball

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl reacts to a call during the first half of a game against Florida on Saturday in Auburn Arena.

 BUTCH DILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Auburn Tigers have continued their climb up the men’s basketball rankings.

Auburn came in at No. 4 in the Associated Press poll this week, five spots higher than they were in last week’s poll. The Tigers remain the top-ranked SEC team and were one of five SEC squads ranked this week.

Other SEC schools included LSU at No. 12, Kentucky at No. 18, Tennessee at No. 22 and Alabama at No. 24.

Baylor remained at No. 1 while the rest of the top 10 encountered significant change.

Gonzaga, UCLA, USC and Arizona all moved up two spots to No. 2, No. 3, No.5 and No. 6, respectively. Purdue fell four spots to No. 7, Duke dropped six spots to No. 8 and Kansas dropped three spots to No. 9.

Michigan State rounded out the top 10 by holding steady at No. 10.

Auburn enters a new week on an 11-game winning streak. The Tigers defeated South Carolina 81-66 on Tuesday then followed that by beating Florida 85-73 on Saturday.

The Tigers have another big matchup on the docket Tuesday when they face the Crimson Tide on the road. Alabama is coming off a 92-86 loss to Missouri on Saturday, which led the Crimson Tide to drop nine spots in the rankings.

Auburn follows the rivalry game up by playing at Ole Miss on Saturday.

