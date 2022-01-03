Auburn men’s basketball rises to No. 9 in AP poll

For the first time since January 2020, the Auburn Tigers are back in the top 10.

Auburn moved up two spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press poll this week after defeating LSU 70-55 last Wednesday. The Tigers are the highest-ranked SEC squad this week and one of four teams from the conference included in the top 25.

Alabama is in at No. 15, Tennessee at No. 18 and LSU at No. 21.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was relatively little change in the top 10 outside the Tigers’ move into the group.

Baylor, Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas and USC all held firm in the poll’s top seven. Arizona moved up one spot to No. 8 followed by Auburn then Michigan State, which held at No. 10.

Iowa State moved down three spots from No. 8 to No. 11.

The Tigers are 12-1 to start the season. They return to action Tuesday when they play at South Carolina.