Auburn men’s basketball’s Jabari Smith named SEC Freshman of the Week

Auburn freshman phenom Jabari Smith’s performances in the Bahamas didn’t go unnoticed by the SEC.

Smith was named the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward received the honor after averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the Tigers’ three games against UConn, Loyola Chicago and Syracuse.

Smith’s 22 points against both UConn and Syracuse marked his second and third 20-point performances to start his collegiate career. He ended the three-game stretch – during which Auburn went 2-1 – shooting 93.3 percent from the free-throw line and having hit six 3-pointers.

Smith talked about his focus during the tournament on Thursday after hitting several crucial buckets to secure Auburn’s victory over Loyola Chicago.

“[It was about] just being confident with the ball, being patient, knowing if the double-team comes I can pass it,” Smith said. “Coach putting the ball in my hands, not necessarily just to score but to make the right plays, so when I catch it, I’m looking for my shot but also looking for an open man.”

Through six games, Smith leads Auburn in points per game (16.3) and rebounding (43).

Smith and the Tigers are back in action Wednesday when Auburn hosts UCF.