Auburn men’s basketball officially unveiled its 2023-24 nonconference schedule Friday, and while it includes several previously announced high-profile matchups, it’ll also include two in-state teams for the first time in more than a decade.

The Tigers will play both Alabama A&M and Alabama State — on Nov. 21 and Dec. 22, respectively — and it’ll mark the first time either HBCU has been on the schedule since December 2009. Auburn hosted the Hornets that season and traveled to Huntsville to play A&M.

All-time, Auburn is a combined 8-0 against the two programs, with five wins against State.

Auburn Men's Basketball 2023-24 Nonconference Schedule Nov. 1: vs. AU Montgomery (Exh.) Nov. 7: vs. Baylor* Nov. 10: vs. Southeastern Louisiana Nov. 16: vs. Notre Dame* Nov. 17: vs. Oklahoma State/St. Bonaventure* Nov. 21: vs. Alabama A&M Nov. 29: vs. Virginia Tech Dec. 3: at Appalachian State Dec. 9: vs. Indiana* Dec. 13: vs. UNC Asheville* Dec. 17: vs. USC Dec. 22: vs. Alabama State Dec. 30: vs. Chattanooga Jan. 2: vs. Penn Asterisks denote neutral site games.

Beyond the Hornets and Bulldogs, the remainder of Auburn’s 13-game slate includes matchups with Baylor, Notre Dame, Indiana and USC, among several others.

“When you set up your non-conference schedule, you send a message to your players and to your fanbase how good you think you will be,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “I don’t try to do it that way. We try to compete for championships and we’ve won three in the last six years. This non-conference schedule will get us ready for what’s going to be the most competitive SEC since I’ve been at Auburn.”

This nonconference schedule goes with an 18-game conference slate. Times and dates have yet to be announced for SEC play, but Auburn’s slate of opponents includes home games against Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The Tigers will also have visits to Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee, along with home-and-homes and Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.