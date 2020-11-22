Auburn men’s basketball self-imposes postseason ban for 2020-21 season

The Auburn men’s basketball program is self-imposing penalties and the team will be banned from the postseason for the upcoming 2020-21 season, as part of further fallout from the scandal involving former assistant coach Chuck Person.

Auburn announced Sunday that the team would forgo the postseason, saying both the NCAA and SEC had been notified.

It’s the latest in a list of sanctions taken on by Auburn after Person was arrested in 2017, which includes players being ruled ineligible, recruiting restrictions and, now, a dreaded postseason ban.

“We need to take this penalty now to put it behind us,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said in a statement released Sunday night.

The release comes just four days before Auburn is set to tip off its season Thursday against St. Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Fla.

It stated the decision came ‘in light of’ the matter involving Person, who was charged with accepting $91,500 in bribes to steer pro prospects at Auburn to a financial adviser who was cooperating with the FBI’s investigation.

Austin Wiley was sat for the entirety of the 2017-18 season and Danjel Purifoy was sat for all of that season plus nine games of the 2018-19 season.