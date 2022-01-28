Auburn men’s basketball set to face Oklahoma as part of SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Pearl was asked if Auburn had any advantage having played Loyola Chicago – Moser’s former team – back in November, and while the Tigers coach noted there are similarities in the systems he added there are also tweaks between Oklahoma and Loyola due to the personnel. Pearl said he thought Moser may have the advantage given he can watch the Tigers’ 62-53 victory over the Ramblers and identify what worked and what didn’t.

Pearl added playing Oklahoma at this time of year is valuable because the Tigers will encounter different looks as opposed to what they typically see night in and night out during conference play. While he acknowledged the Sooners will stand as a challenge, he found the change of pace nearly halfway through conference play refreshing.

“I'm watching Big 12 – you know, I've been watching Baylor or Kansas or West Virginia or different opponents that I really haven't studied all year long,” Pearl said. “It's good to sort of step out and study some different teams.”

Oklahoma enters the game having lost four of its last five contests but has several playmakers to watch out for.