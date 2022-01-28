Auburn men’s basketball set to face Oklahoma as part of SEC/Big 12 Challenge

If Auburn is going to extend its current winning streak to 17 on Saturday, the Tigers will do so against an unfamiliar foe.
No. 1 Auburn (19-1, 8-0 SEC) returns to non-conference play at 1 p.m. Saturday when the Tigers host Oklahoma (13-7, 3-5 B12) as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The game stands as the fourth all-time meeting between the Tigers and the Sooners and only the second since 1988.
Given what Oklahoma has accomplished so far this year, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl expects yet another challenge on the Tigers’ home floor.
“Since the end of November, [Oklahoma has had] as tough a schedule as I've seen. And yet, they're 13-7 [and] they're receiving votes for being a Top 25 [team],” Pearl said. “They're probably a win away against the No. 1 team in the country from being right there on the bubble or being a NCAA Tournament team.”
Pearl spoke highly of the work by first-year Sooners coach Porter Moser, saying he’s one of the best young coaches in the country. Pearl pointed out Oklahoma is a balanced team per the stats: the Sooners sit eighth nationally in field goal percentage as well as 31st in scoring defense.
Additionally, Pearl credited Oklahoma for trying to guard opponents the way Auburn does, which could cause for an interesting challenge come tip-off.
“When you think about how we would design our defense, we would design our defense to be able to stop our offense and then of course try and stop everybody else's offense,” Pearl said. “The things that they'll do defensively are effective against our offense because that's how we designed our defense.”
Auburn enters Saturday’s action after a real scare in its first game as the nation’s top-ranked team.
Auburn struggled for the better part of Tuesday’s action at Missouri, but some big plays down the stretch by guard KD Johnson helped the road Tigers sneak away with a 55-54 victory. The win featured a surprisingly quiet night from freshman forward Jabari Smith, who only had five points on 2-of-15 shooting.
While the shooting performance by the Tigers’ best player was out of the ordinary, Pearl noted Smith and his teammates still accomplished enough to win.
“Defense and rebounding travel,” Pearl said. “We played great defense at Missouri. They made some shots early but then after that our defense kind of wore them down, and that's why we put ourselves in position to win the game. We were fortunate to win it, but it was our defense. We held Missouri 18 points under their home scoring average of 72, and that's why we won the game.”
Pearl was asked if Auburn had any advantage having played Loyola Chicago – Moser’s former team – back in November, and while the Tigers coach noted there are similarities in the systems he added there are also tweaks between Oklahoma and Loyola due to the personnel. Pearl said he thought Moser may have the advantage given he can watch the Tigers’ 62-53 victory over the Ramblers and identify what worked and what didn’t.
Pearl added playing Oklahoma at this time of year is valuable because the Tigers will encounter different looks as opposed to what they typically see night in and night out during conference play. While he acknowledged the Sooners will stand as a challenge, he found the change of pace nearly halfway through conference play refreshing.
“I'm watching Big 12 – you know, I've been watching Baylor or Kansas or West Virginia or different opponents that I really haven't studied all year long,” Pearl said. “It's good to sort of step out and study some different teams.”
Oklahoma enters the game having lost four of its last five contests but has several playmakers to watch out for.
Forward Tanner Groves has been the Sooners’ most consistent contributor with a team-high 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game this season. Guard Umoja Gibson is the Sooners’ second-leading scorer and has also been an opportunistic defender as evidenced by his team-high 32 steals, while forward Jalen Hill has brought down a team-high 125 rebounds.
Depth has been crucial to Auburn’s success so far this season, something the Sooners also boast. Oklahoma has nine players averaging at least 11 minutes per game, which should make for an interesting test for the talent-laden Tigers team.
“It may not come down to who’s going to be worn out; it’s going to come down to execution, come down to some last possessions, come down to some free throws. I just think that’s the way it’s going to be the rest of the way,” Pearl said.