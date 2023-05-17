LAKE MARTIN — Auburn men’s basketball is still sorting through its options for the wing position in the transfer portal, coach Bruce Pearl said Monday.

“We’ve been exploring those options on the wing for a while,” Pearl said at his Fore the Children Golf Classic event. “We’ve been patient, and we’ve lost a few guys we’ve been involved with. I’d say there are still three or four guys that are still out there that we are actively involved in. We’d like to get one of them. If we got one of them, we’d feel really, really good about that position.”

Auburn’s wing, or 3-man, position looks about as expected with the departure of Allen Flanigan, who entered the transfer portal May 8, according to multiple reports. Without him, the two options Auburn has for the spot are longtime reserve Chris Moore and Alabama-Huntsville transfer Chaney Johnson.

Moore has played in 81 games while at Auburn, but he’s only made 16 starts and averaged 2.7 points per contest in his career. Johnson had a prolific season last year, being named Gulf South Conference Player of the Year while averaging 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds, albeit he did so at the Division II level.

There’s been a bevy of names in the transfer portal tied to Auburn. Those include former Florida State Seminole Matthew Cleveland, former Texas Tech win Jaylon Tyson, and even former Tiger Devan Cambridge. All three, however, have committed to other schools.

“Part of it is staying patient,” Pearl said. “Fortunately, there are still a couple really good options out there. But we need one. We need one of them.”

Pearl continued, adding that he’s “not much of a poker player,” but that it’s important not to settle.

“You don’t want to just be done with it and take someone who can’t get you where you want to be,” Pearl said. “The league’s too good. When I say patience, we’re not panicking. But I’m hoping that it pays off.”

Of the names remaining in the portal, the most notable one with Auburn ties is former Vanderbilt wing Tyrin Lawrence, who also entered the NBA Draft process while maintaining his eligibility. He received an invitation to the G League Elite Camp this past weekend, though his efforts didn’t result in an NBA Draft Combine invitation.

As of Monday, Lawrence hadn’t officially withdrawn from the draft process. The deadline to withdraw and maintain NCAA eligibility is 11:59 p.m. EST on May 31.

“I don’t see, truly, why we’re losing anybody,” Pearl said of Auburn’s wing predicament. “If there’s a wing out there that likes to score and play with a little bit of freedom. I mean, Wendell and Al were our two most ball-dominant players and they’re both gone. We replaced Wendell with Aden (Holloway), and Al played a major, major role and had a great run, particularly in the second half of the year.

“You’d like to think that a great wing — and I say wing, but we play three guards anyways — would be pretty excited about that opportunity. And I think we’ve got some that are excited. We just haven’t got anybody to say the magic words.”