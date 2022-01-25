Auburn men’s basketball survives rough showing to take down Missouri

It was by no means pretty, but the Auburn Tigers had what it took to survive a real challenge on the road Tuesday.
No. 1 Auburn overcame a poor shooting performance by finding a groove in the final minutes to close out Missouri 55-54. The hero of the game was KD Johnson, who scored five straight points late in the going to help Auburn hold on.
“In those last few minutes, I was just trying to make a play for my team, and I came through in the clutch,” said Johnson, who had a team-high 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting.
The win saw Auburn (19-1, 8-0 SEC) struggle uncharacteristically on the offensive side and end the victory having shot 30 percent from the floor.
Auburn trailed 51-50 with 2:24 left in the game when Johnson took over.
Walker Kessler grabbed a defensive rebound before Johnson drove hard to the basket, hit the shot, drew a foul and hit the ensuing free throw. A Missouri turnover set the stage again for Johnson, who hit another layup to push Auburn’s lead to four with 47 seconds to go.
Javon Pickett answered with a 3-pointer to cut Auburn’s lead to one with 35 seconds remaining, but it was not enough for Missouri (8-11, 2-5 SEC) to get it done. While Auburn failed to add another basket in the time that remained, the road squad had three offensive rebounds on the final possession to prevent Missouri from answering.
Those rebounding efforts were consistent with the entire night’s play, as Auburn outrebounded Missouri 48-38 – including a 33-16 margin in the second half.
“Look, Jabari had 10 rebounds, Walker had 12 rebounds, Devan has nine offensive rebounds,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “You talk about, you know, guys playing with effort and energy – that’s what it’s all about.”
Johnson’s late heroics allowed the orange Tigers to escape what was a tense situation late.
Missouri grabbed a one-point lead with 5:51 left in the action before Kessler answered with a layup and Jabari Smith buried a jumper to push the road Tigers up three with 4:32 remaining. Missouri cut Auburn’s lead to one on a Kobe Brown jumper before Wendell Green Jr. set up a perfect alley-oop for Kessler, who slammed it home to push the orange Tigers back up three.
Missouri’s Jarron Coleman answered with a layup to create a 50-49 contest with 3:23 to go. Green and Devan Cambridge pulled down two clutch offensive rebounds on the next Auburn possession, but Cambridge turned the ball over under the basket to give the ball back to Missouri.
Two Ronnie DeGray III free throws left the home squad up two with 2:25 remaining. Green couldn’t come through with an in-traffic layup on the next possession, which allowed Missouri to milk the clock and put the pressure on Auburn.
From there, Johnson and the nation’s top-ranked team delivered enough plays to survive.
The competitive close to the game followed a rough start to the second half for the two teams.
Both Tigers squads struggled mightily to generate much offense for considerable spells, which included the two teams combining for an 0-for-9 stretch from the 14:22 mark all the way to 8:09 to go.
“We just focus on everybody just picking each other up, letting each other know that it's not over,” Johnson said. “We were just focused on trying to get the W any way we can.”
Auburn trailed for the majority of the first half of action before Johnson once again ignited the Tigers’ offense.
Auburn trailed Missouri by seven with a little less than five minutes left in the first half when Johnson drilled a 3-pointer then stole the ball on the next possession and went coast-to-coast for an easy layup.
Johnson wasn’t done there either, this time facilitating the offense by passing to a wide-open Smith, who knocked down a 3-pointer to give Auburn its first lead with 3:11 to go in the action.
The remaining three minutes of the half were a wash with Johnson hitting another layup and Kessler hitting one free throw while Missouri’s Amari Davis and Trevon Brazile each hit layups.
The result was a 31-31 deadlock between the two Tigers teams at the break.
Auburn found itself lucky to still be in contention after a rough start to Tuesday’s action.
Auburn started woefully on offense against Missouri by hitting just one of its first 11 attempts from the field, which allowed Missouri to build a 12-2 lead early. While the road Tigers battled back thanks in large part to some crucial 3-pointers by Jaylin Williams and Green, Missouri didn’t back down and repeatedly delivered on its open looks.
Missouri opened the first eight minutes of action shooting just over 58 percent. What soon followed, though, were nearly two-and-a-half minutes of no points from the home squad which allowed Auburn to stay in contention.
While Auburn was still very much in contention through 20 minutes, its issues were easy to spot. Missouri outrebounded Auburn 22-15 in the first half, and the white Tigers posted eight second-chance points compared to the orange Tigers’ one.
Despite the inopportune start, Auburn found enough plays late to ensure its winning streak reached 16 games.
“Everybody's going to give us they're best shot, so we're just trying to stay together wherever we go and try to get the W,” Johnson said.