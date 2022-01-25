Auburn men’s basketball survives rough showing to take down Missouri

From there, Johnson and the nation’s top-ranked team delivered enough plays to survive.

The competitive close to the game followed a rough start to the second half for the two teams.

Both Tigers squads struggled mightily to generate much offense for considerable spells, which included the two teams combining for an 0-for-9 stretch from the 14:22 mark all the way to 8:09 to go.

“We just focus on everybody just picking each other up, letting each other know that it's not over,” Johnson said. “We were just focused on trying to get the W any way we can.”

Auburn trailed for the majority of the first half of action before Johnson once again ignited the Tigers’ offense.

Auburn trailed Missouri by seven with a little less than five minutes left in the first half when Johnson drilled a 3-pointer then stole the ball on the next possession and went coast-to-coast for an easy layup.

Johnson wasn’t done there either, this time facilitating the offense by passing to a wide-open Smith, who knocked down a 3-pointer to give Auburn its first lead with 3:11 to go in the action.