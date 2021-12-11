Auburn men’s basketball takes care of Nebraska in dominant Holiday Hoopsgiving victory

Nebraska went just over six-and-a-half minutes midway through the first half between successful shots from the field, a stretch that saw Auburn turn a one-lead into a 16-point advantage.

The Cornhuskers ended the loss shooting just under 43 percent from the floor.

"It was all about us getting out there and playing with the intensity we always want on the defensive end," Flanigan said. "When we do that, we're able to get out in transition and play the way we want to play."

Smith made sure Auburn didn’t let up after the break.

Smith began the second half just as he did the first by drilling a 3. A few minutes later, Devan Cambridge brought the crowd to their feet with a behind-the-back dunk and another slam on consecutive possessions.

Nebraska cut Auburn’s lead to 14 with just over 14 minutes to go in the action, but any hope of a Cornhuskers’ comeback was quickly extinguished by Green.

Green briefly took the game over to help ensure Auburn held onto a comfortable lead. The point guard made a clutch steal and turned it into a layup before connecting on back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Tigers to a 21-point lead with 11:24 to go in the game.