Auburn men’s basketball takes care of Nebraska in dominant Holiday Hoopsgiving victory

Auburn forward Jabari Smith made the most of his homecoming Saturday.
Smith set the stage early on in the Tigers’ showdown with Nebraska in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena by finding a rhythm offensively and helping No. 18 Auburn push the pace.
The play of Smith and several other players put the Tigers over the top quickly in a dominant 99-68 win over the Cornhuskers as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving tournament.
Smith posted a game-high 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting with five rebounds and four assists in the win.
The victory gives Auburn (8-1) four straight wins this season and its first without head coach Bruce Pearl, who was suspended for two games by the NCAA on Friday. Assistant coach Wes Flanigan stepped up Saturday in Pearl’s place.
"Like I told our guys in the locker room, it’s a two-game stretch here where at some point that cloud is gone — go away from our heads," Flanigan said. "We’ll move forward, we’ll press forward for one more game without him, but we can’t wait to get him back.
"Today I think our guys and our staff made that guy very, very happy."
Smith made his presence known from the game’s first basket then hardly looked back.
Smith delivered a 3-pointer in the first 30 seconds of the game as the first of a string of Auburn buckets in the opening minutes.
The Tigers fought off a brief surge from Nebraska (5-6) five minutes into the game by stretching their lead with a dominant four minutes that saw Wendell Green Jr. come through with a jumper and a layup, Jaylin Williams and Lior Berman connect on 3-pointers and Williams add three more points on a dunk and an and-1 opportunity.
Once Williams connected on the free throw, Auburn led 23-9 with 11:06 to go in the first half.
Auburn maintained its strong play into halftime with more clutch baskets from Smith, KD Johnson and Williams and entered the break with a commanding 17-point lead.
Auburn didn’t lack for players who got involved, as seven players had at least two points in the opening 20 minutes. The Tigers’ bench outscored the Cornhuskers’ 19-3 in that time.
Auburn’s dominance in the first half wasn’t reserved to its offensive play, either.
The Tigers successfully kept the Cornhuskers in check by limiting their looks and making them pay for their mistakes. Nebraska not only shot just over 32 percent from the floor in the first half but committed nine turnovers, which Auburn turned into 11 points.
Nebraska went just over six-and-a-half minutes midway through the first half between successful shots from the field, a stretch that saw Auburn turn a one-lead into a 16-point advantage.
The Cornhuskers ended the loss shooting just under 43 percent from the floor.
"It was all about us getting out there and playing with the intensity we always want on the defensive end," Flanigan said. "When we do that, we're able to get out in transition and play the way we want to play."
Smith made sure Auburn didn’t let up after the break.
Smith began the second half just as he did the first by drilling a 3. A few minutes later, Devan Cambridge brought the crowd to their feet with a behind-the-back dunk and another slam on consecutive possessions.
Nebraska cut Auburn’s lead to 14 with just over 14 minutes to go in the action, but any hope of a Cornhuskers’ comeback was quickly extinguished by Green.
Green briefly took the game over to help ensure Auburn held onto a comfortable lead. The point guard made a clutch steal and turned it into a layup before connecting on back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Tigers to a 21-point lead with 11:24 to go in the game.
Green’s deep 3-pointers helped Auburn coast through the game’s final minutes and afforded the Tigers’ starters a chance to rest as the reserves closed the win out.
“I just know the rest of my teammates believe in me. Once I hit one, you know, I can hit three or four or five,” Green said. “[It’s about] just always being self-confident and believing in myself."
Green finished strong and ended the game with 19 points thanks in part to a 4-of-6 showing from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds and six assists.
Auburn returns to action Tuesday when the Tigers host North Alabama. In Green's opinion, Auburn is well set to handle another game without Pearl just like it did Saturday.
"We miss BP, but you know, we can get the job done," Green said. "We're going to get it done Tuesday without him again."