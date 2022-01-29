Auburn men’s basketball takes care of Oklahoma in SEC/Big 12 Challenge victory

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn’s dominance on the boards was evident during the action but even clearer when it was all said and done. The Tigers out-rebounded the Sooners 41-29, with 21 of those rebounds coming from Smith and Kessler.

“They're the best frontcourt I've ever coached for sure,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said when asked about Smith and Kessler. “They are at this point, but we've still got work to do.”

Both teams got off to a slow start in the first half before Smith found his rhythm and hardly let up.

Smith entered off a poor shooting performance against Missouri, but those issues certainly weren’t lingering Saturday. The freshman got going with a jumper before coming back on the next possession, getting the ball in the left corner and draining a contested 3-pointer.

Smith followed that with a steal and a defensive rebound on Oklahoma’s next two possessions before firing off a deep jumper that again hit the mark. What was a two-point Auburn lead before Smith got going ballooned to nine with 9:34 left in the first half.

Smith’s shooting served as a kickstarter for Auburn, which got going offensively while preventing Oklahoma from doing the same.