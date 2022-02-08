Auburn men’s basketball takes on another road challenge in Arkansas

In Auburn’s last two road games, the Tigers have been danger of losing to two struggling SEC teams before pulling off some late heroics to keep their winning streak alive.

If the Tigers are going to see their recent stretch of consecutive victories reach 20, they’ll have to get the upper hand on one of the SEC’s hottest teams.

No. 1 Auburn (22-1, 10-0 SEC) faces its second road game in four days at 6 p.m. Tuesday when the Tigers play at Arkansas (18-5, 7-3 SEC). While the Tigers boast the nation’s longest winning streak, the Razorbacks have had a notable run of their own with eight consecutive victories.

“This is a team that beat Georgia by 26 that we beat by two just in the last week,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Monday. “Bud Walton [Arena] will be on fire, so we know we’ve got a great opportunity.”

The Tigers found themselves on upset alert Saturday against the Bulldogs, but some big plays down the stretch by KD Johnson, Walker Kessler and Wendell Green Jr. helped Auburn get over the top.