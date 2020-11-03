Auburn men’s basketball to face Troy in non-conference play

The Auburn men’s basketball team will face an in-state foe in non-conference action this season.

Auburn will host Troy on Dec. 19 as part of the Tigers’ 2020-21 schedule. The matchup with the Trojans marks the first time the two programs have faced off since 2009, when the Trojans topped the Tigers 81-77 in Auburn Arena.

Troy announced the game Tuesday. Auburn has yet to announce its non-conference schedule, but Troy joins Gonzaga and St. Joseph’s as known opponents for the Tigers.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Auburn is set to face those two teams as part of a four-team field in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. The games are scheduled to take place on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. Auburn had previously been slated to play Gonzaga in a tournament on Nov. 25 in Orlando before the game was moved.

Auburn holds an 8-1 record against the Trojans with the other previous meetings occurring in 2006, 1994, 1993, 1991 1951, 1950 and 1949.

The December matchup will mark the first time the Tigers have faced Troy since Bruce Pearl arrived in Auburn prior to the 2014 season. Since that time, Pearl and the Tigers have played UAB four times, South Alabama twice and North Alabama once.