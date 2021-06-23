Auburn men’s basketball to host Oklahoma as part of SEC/Big 12 Challenge

After squaring off with eventual national champion Baylor in last year’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the Auburn men’s basketball team has another big matchup awaiting them this time around.
The SEC announced Wednesday that Auburn will face Oklahoma on January 29, 2022 as part of this season’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
The Auburn-Oklahoma matchup will be part of a busy day of basketball also featuring matchups between Baylor and Alabama, West Virginia and Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Florida, Kentucky and Kansas, LSU and TCU, Kansas State and Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas Tech, Missouri and Iowa State and Tennessee and Texas.
Auburn has a 2-1 record all-time against Oklahoma. The two teams last played in December 2016, when the Tigers topped the Sooners 74-70. Prior to that matchup, Auburn lost to Oklahoma 107-87 in March 1988 but beat the Sooners 78-70 in December 1978.
Auburn is 2-4 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers dropped their matchup against the then-No. 2 Baylor squad 84-72 in January.
Auburn entered the 2020-21 season with considerable inexperience after losing their top six players from the previous campaign. The Tigers had their ups and downs and ended the season with a 13-14 overall record, which left them tied for 10th in the SEC.
Auburn then spent the offseason completely overhauling its roster.
While Sharife Cooper and JT Thor are NBA Draft bound and Justin Powell, Jamal Johnson and Javon Franklin opted to transfer, the Tigers reloaded by adding transfers Walker Kessler, Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper and KD Johnson as well as five-star forward Jabari Smith Jr.
Oklahoma, meanwhile, posted a 16-11 overall record last season and ended up tied for sixth in the Big 12. The Sooners’ season ended in the NCAA Tournament’s second round with an 87-71 loss to Gonzaga, the eventual national runner-up.
The loss to the Bulldogs marked the end of Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger’s career after spending 35 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level, including the last 10 with the Sooners. He was replaced this offseason by former Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser, who led the Ramblers to the Sweet Sixteen last season.