Auburn men’s basketball to host open intrasquad scrimmage Oct. 29

Auburn men’s basketball fans will have the opportunity to get an early preview of this year’s new-look team at an open scrimmage Oct. 29 in Auburn Arena.

The intrasquad scrimmage will start following the conclusion of Auburn volleyball’s match with LSU, which begins at 6 p.m. that Friday.

With three talented transfer guards in Wendell Green, Zep Jasper and KD Johnson, a 7-foot blue-blood transfer in Walker Kessler, and highly touted freshman phenom Jabari Smith, fans have a lot of newcomers to get to know this upcoming season. Bruce Pearl returns for his eighth season as head coach.

The Orange-Blue scrimmage will feature a team introduction, dunk contest and the intrasquad scrimmage.

Auburn volleyball’s match is free to the public with first-come, first-serve general admission seating. The doors open at 5 p.m. for the volleyball match, and fans can enter through the Scholarship Entrance, North Main Entrance or Student Entrance.

Parking will be available in the Auburn Arena lot, Campus Safety Lot, Stadium Parking Deck and Auburn Athletics Complex Parking Decks.

An improved Auburn volleyball team has three conference wins so far this season under new head coach Brent Crouch.