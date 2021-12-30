Auburn men’s basketball's dominant defense fuels convincing victory over LSU

LSU eventually found its footing to close the gap on Auburn and make things interesting well into the second half of play. Still, that early success on defense set the stage for a strong 48 minutes from Auburn.

By the game’s end, LSU had four assists compared to 17 turnovers. The Bayou Bengals’ 55 points were not only their fewest in a game this season but their worst mark since posting 53 against Notre Dame in 2017.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith explained he and his teammates entered the week with the understanding of how dangerous LSU could be. Because of that, Smith and the team focused on watching film and learning several of their sets in practice.

Very quickly, Smith and his teammates proved the practice made perfect.

“[The key was] just making everything difficult, just knowing how good their team is,” said Smith, who had 16 points, four rebounds, one block and one steal. “The offense will take care of itself. We’re very talented. Offense will take care of itself, but if you’ve got that will on defense with the energy we played with tonight, we’ll be hard to beat.”

Kessler was, as expected from his final stat line, a crucial part of the Tigers’ success defensively.