Auburn men’s basketball's dominant defense fuels convincing victory over LSU

Following an Auburn performance that spoke for itself Wednesday, Tigers center Walker Kessler made it clear how he felt about his team.
Kessler put in a yeoman-like effort – he was initially ruled just short of a triple-double before a statistician review awarded Kessler a final line of 16 points, 11 blocks and 10 rebounds – to lead the charge for a squad that didn’t let up defensively against LSU.
When asked about Auburn’s play, Kessler made it clear what everyone saw Wednesday should be what’s expected from this team.
“I think that we have, if not the best defense in the country, one of the most elite ones. I think we showed that tonight,” Kessler said. “I think we were playing aggressive, going after loose balls, getting blocked shots and getting steals.”
Kessler’s perspective was hard to shut down given how Auburn performed.
LSU entered the game with the reputation of having one of the nation’s top defenses, but in short order Auburn proved it belonged in that conversation. The home Tigers stifled the LSU attack during the game’s first 10 minutes of play by allowing a single point – which came on a free throw 23 seconds into the action – forcing LSU to miss its first 16 shots from the field and creating three turnovers.
LSU eventually found its footing to close the gap on Auburn and make things interesting well into the second half of play. Still, that early success on defense set the stage for a strong 48 minutes from Auburn.
By the game’s end, LSU had four assists compared to 17 turnovers. The Bayou Bengals’ 55 points were not only their fewest in a game this season but their worst mark since posting 53 against Notre Dame in 2017.
Auburn forward Jabari Smith explained he and his teammates entered the week with the understanding of how dangerous LSU could be. Because of that, Smith and the team focused on watching film and learning several of their sets in practice.
Very quickly, Smith and his teammates proved the practice made perfect.
“[The key was] just making everything difficult, just knowing how good their team is,” said Smith, who had 16 points, four rebounds, one block and one steal. “The offense will take care of itself. We’re very talented. Offense will take care of itself, but if you’ve got that will on defense with the energy we played with tonight, we’ll be hard to beat.”
Kessler was, as expected from his final stat line, a crucial part of the Tigers’ success defensively.
The sophomore went to work early in Wednesday’s game by registering two blocks in the game’s first three-and-a-half minutes as he made his presence known. His performance was especially important in the final minutes, as he had seven points, five blocks and three rebounds in the game’s final eight-and-a-half minutes – a stretch that saw LSU get within six points before Kessler and company put the game out of reach.
“Walker just cleans everything up,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Boy, if there's a better defender, shot blocker or rim protector in the country, I haven't seen him.”
Kessler’s claim about his team’s status among the best of the best is backed up by the numbers. The Tigers led the country in blocked shots per game – a full block per game more than second-place Marshall – 18th in field-goal percentage allowed, 21st in steals per game and 23rd in scoring margin.
Now, the mission for Kessler and the rest of the Tigers is to keep that play up for the rest of the season.
“The SEC is such a good conference. There are so many teams that can win every night,” Kessler said. “Just because we beat LSU this game doesn’t mean that it's going to be a breeze the rest of conference play.”