Auburn men’s golfer Andrew Kozan qualifies for 2021 U.S. Open

Auburn men’s golfer Andrew Kozan is headed to the U.S. Open.

Kozan earned a spot in next week’s U.S. Open by finishing second in a 36-hole sectional on Monday at the Bear’s Club oin Jupiter, Florida. Kozan earned low amateur honors by finishing 4-under courtesy a 70-70-140 showing, which left him three strokes behind sectional winner Patrick Rodgers and two strokes ahead of a four-way tie for third.

“I can’t even put it into words what this means to me,” Kozan told the Palm Beach Post. “To finally get it done in my hometown in front of my family and friends is pretty special. Being in those pressure moments helped me today.”

Of the 78 participants in the Jupiter sectional, only Rodgers, Kozan, Fabian Gomez, Luis Gagne, Thomas Aiken and Branden Grace advance to next week’s Open. Kozan’s appearance will be his first in a national championship.

Kozan put himself in contention with a 2-under showing on the first 18 holes that included six birdies. He remained in good shape during the second round of action before a hiccup on the sixth left him facing a 16-foot putt just to save double bogey.

Rather than panic in such a big moment, Kozan sank the putt to keep his Open hopes alive.