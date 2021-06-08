Auburn men’s golfer Andrew Kozan qualifies for 2021 U.S. Open

Auburn men’s golfer Andrew Kozan is headed to the U.S. Open.
Kozan earned a spot in next week’s U.S. Open by finishing second in a 36-hole sectional on Monday at the Bear’s Club oin Jupiter, Florida. Kozan earned low amateur honors by finishing 4-under courtesy a 70-70-140 showing, which left him three strokes behind sectional winner Patrick Rodgers and two strokes ahead of a four-way tie for third.
“I can’t even put it into words what this means to me,” Kozan told the Palm Beach Post. “To finally get it done in my hometown in front of my family and friends is pretty special. Being in those pressure moments helped me today.”
Of the 78 participants in the Jupiter sectional, only Rodgers, Kozan, Fabian Gomez, Luis Gagne, Thomas Aiken and Branden Grace advance to next week’s Open. Kozan’s appearance will be his first in a national championship.
Kozan put himself in contention with a 2-under showing on the first 18 holes that included six birdies. He remained in good shape during the second round of action before a hiccup on the sixth left him facing a 16-foot putt just to save double bogey.
Rather than panic in such a big moment, Kozan sank the putt to keep his Open hopes alive.
After the fact, Kozan said he thought there was just a little more on the line in that moment than there proved to be.
“I thought I needed to make that putt [at No. 6] just to get into the playoff. I ended up being in by two, which is pretty cool,” Kozan told the Post.
Kozan put together a productive senior year at Auburn in which his 71.48 stroke average was second-lowest only behind Austin Coggin. Kozan had two top-fives and three top-10s during the 2020-21 season, including tying for first in the Gator Invitational on Feb. 13 and finishing second in the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate on March 30.
Kozan closed out the season by tying for 10th at the SEC Championship and tying for 21st at the NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The 121st U.S. Open Championship will take place June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego. The four-round tournament is the third of the four major championships in golf. Bryson DeChambeau enters as the Open’s defending champion.