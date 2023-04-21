Auburn men's basketball has added another transfer to its ranks, as Alabama-Huntsville standout Chaney Johnson announced Friday he was committing to Auburn.

The 6-foot-7 wing comes to Auburn a season removed from being named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Year, averaging career highs in points (15.9) and rebounds (6.6) per game. He also shot 51.4% from the field last season and is a career 37.2% 3-point shooter.

In Auburn's exhibition against the Chargers prior to last season, Johnson had a team-high 14 points along with five rebounds.

A product of Thompson High School, Johnson has grown at least a handful of inches since he arrived at UAH. As a freshman, he was listed as a 6-foot-5 guard. He was listed at 6-foot-7 last season.

The Alabaster native joins FIU transfer Denver Jones as the second transfer commitment this offseason. Jones is also coming off a season where he received All-Conference honors, averaging 20.1 points per game while starting all 28 games in which he played.

Johnson and Jones are also set to be joined by 2023 signee Aden Holloway, who is listed as a five-star prospect by some major recruiting sites.

That trio will be is likely to be at the front of an overhauled roster, as guard Wendell Green Jr. has announced he's leaving Auburn to begin his professional career and Chance Westry and Yohan Traore have entered the transfer portal. Westry and Traore were also joined by Stretch Akingbola, a longtime Auburn reserve, in entering the portal.

Both Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome have also declared for the NBA Draft, though both said they are retaining their eligibility, making a return to Auburn possible, if not likely.