Auburn men’s basketball has landed its first transfer portal pickup this offseason, as former FIU guard Denver Jones announced Saturday that he’d be continuing his basketball career on the Plains.

Jones, a rising junior, comes to Auburn with two years of eligibility remaining.

A native of New Market in North Alabama, Jones had an All-Conference season for the Panthers as a sophomore, averaging 20.1 points per game while starting all 28 games in which he played. Listed at 6-foot-4, Jones also averaged 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Jones’ season as FIU’s marquee scorer was preceded by a freshman campaign in which he averaged 12.5 points off the bench, playing in 31 games but making only four starts.

Prior to FIU, Jones attended Garden City (Kan.) Community College, where he averaged 19.1 points per game along with 4.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals. He was named Jayhawk Conference Freshman of the Year.

Attending Memphis Day High School, Jones was a star-less prospect who held offers from Samford and Western Kentucky.

The rising junior joins an Auburn back court that will look a little different after losing starting point guard Wendell Green Jr., who opted to pursue professional opportunities following last season. The group will also be without former four-star prospect and redshirt freshman Chance Westry, who entered the transfer portal.

It’s likely that Jones takes on a significant role alongside 2023 signee Aden Holloway, who is listed as a five-star prospect by some major recruiting sites. The Tigers also have KD Johnson and Tre Donaldson rostered, who would likely work into a rotation with the duo of Jones and Holloway.

As it stands, Auburn now has four open scholarships for next season with Jones' addition. The program has seven returners rostered, along with Jones and Holloway.