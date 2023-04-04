Auburn men's basketball has made it official: the program will return to the Aloha State in 2024, taking part in that year's Maui Invitational.

The tournament — which will be held from Nov. 25-27 at the Lahaina Civic Center — will have an eight-team field that includes Dayton, Colorado, Iowa State, Michigan State, Memphis, North Carolina and 2023 National Champion UConn.

We are headed back to the Maui Invitational.

Those eight teams combine for 218 NCAA Tournament appearances, 45 Final Four berths and 13 NCAA Tournament titles, according to a release. Half of the teams competing rank within the Top 40 of the winningest programs of all-time in men's college basketball.

"The 2024 field is not only going to bring top tier programs representing eight of the most dominant conferences in the sport, but also fans from all corners of the country," Tournament Chairman Dave Odom said in a release.

The news was initially reported in February by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said the same day that, while he couldn't confirm reports, the program was "working on" a return to Maui.

Auburn last played in Maui in the 2018-19 season, coming away with wins against Xavier and Arizona, and a loss to then-No. 1 Duke.

The trip to Hawaii will mark the seventh-consecutive season in which the Tigers have taken part in a travel tournament during nonconference play.

The Tigers traveled to and won the Cancún Challenge during the 2022-23 season, beating Bradley and Northwestern. It’s also slated to travel to Brooklyn next season to play in the Legends Classic, where it’ll face Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and St. Bonaventure.

While Auburn's trip across the Pacific Ocean is a little under two years away, the Tigers are set to boast a star-studded roster come time. The program holds verbal commitments from three top-50 prospects — Tahaad Pettiford (No. 30), Labaron Philon (No. 38) and Peyton Marshall (No. 47) — in 247Sports 2024 player rankings.