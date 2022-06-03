Auburn men's basketball announces date for USC matchup

Auburn men's basketball added another date to its 2022-23 schedule Friday, announcing that it would travel to Los Angeles for a previously reported matchup with Southern California on Dec. 18.

It's the first road game of the 2022-23 season that Auburn has officially announced. According to a release from USC, the game is the first of a home-and-home between the two programs, with the second game being played in December 2023 at Neville Arena.

The contest is part of a two-game road trip that will see the Tigers square off with Washington in Seattle, as well. A date has yet to be announced for the game against the Huskies.

Auburn Men's Basketball's 2022-23 Schedule Nov. 7: George Mason Nov. 11: South Florida Nov. 15: Winthrop* Nov. 22: Bradley^ Nov. 23: Liberty OR Northwestern^ Nov. 27: Saint Louis Dec. 18: at Southern California Dates TBA: at Washington, at Appalachian State * - Part of Cancún Challenge played at Neville Arena ^ - Part of Cancún Challenge played in Mexico

USC will presumably be making a two-game swing out of its return trip as well: The Pac 12 last year announced a basketball series with the SWAC, designed to spotlight HBCU programs. USC is set to play at Alabama State in Montgomery in winter 2023.

The Tigers now have four announced games on their schedule, including a season-opener against George Mason (Nov. 7) on the Plains, and home matchups with South Florida (Nov. 11) and Saint Louis (Nov. 27).

Along with the reported matchup against Washington, it has also been reported that Auburn will travel to Boone, N.C., this season to complete the second half of a home-and-home against Appalachian State.

Auburn will also take part in the 2022 Cancún Challenge, starting with a Nov. 15 game against Winthrop at Neville Arena before traveling to Mexico for a game against Bradley on Nov. 22, and a game against either Liberty or Northwestern on Nov. 23.

Although its not part of Auburn’s 2022-23 schedule, the team will travel to Israel this summer for a three-game slate against the Israeli U-20 and National teams, with games in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Last year's USC team went 26-8 and secured a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, losing to No. 10-seed Miami in the Greenville, S.C., Regional. The Hurricanes would eventually beat Auburn 79-61 to knock the Tigers out of the NCAA Tournament.

The Trojans also have the No. 9 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports, led by five-star center Vince Iwuchukwu.

