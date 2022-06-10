Auburn men's basketball announces December date for trip at Washington

The back half of Auburn men's basketball's 2022-23 West Coast tour has been announced, as the program named Dec. 21 as the date for a previously reported trip to Seattle to take on the Washington Huskies.

On June 3, Auburn officially announced a Dec. 18 game against Southern California in Los Angeles, as well, which will be the first of two games on the Tigers' trip west.

The contest against the Huskies is the second officially announced road game of the 2022-23 season for Auburn, and was initially reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on April 23.

Auburn announced a home-and-home with the Huskies in 2018 that would see Washington travel to the Plains for the first contest and the Tigers head to Seattle for the second in 2019. Then-No. 14 Auburn won the first game 88-66 in November 2018, but Rothstein reported a delay for the series' second half in April 2019.

The Tigers now have five announced games on their schedule, including a season-opening home game against George Mason (Nov. 7), and home matchups with South Florida (Nov. 11) and Saint Louis (Nov. 27).

Along with the reported matchup against Washington, it has also been reported that Auburn will travel to Boone, N.C., this season to complete the second half of a home-and-home against Appalachian State.

Auburn will also take part in the 2022 Cancún Challenge, starting with a Nov. 15 game against Winthrop at Neville Arena before traveling to Mexico for a game against Bradley on Nov. 22, and a game against either Liberty or Northwestern on Nov. 23.

Although its not part of Auburn’s 2022-23 schedule, the team will travel to Israel this summer for a three-game slate against the Israeli U-20 and National teams, with games in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Last year's Washington team finished 17-15, but it'll be reloading with experience, as its 2022 signing class has four transfers, including former Kentucky forward Keion Brooks and Oregon center Franck Kepnang.

