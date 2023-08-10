Auburn men's basketball has announced another nonconference matchup for its 2023-24 schedule, which will see the Tigers square off with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the first time in the program's history.

That game, which is set for Nov. 16, will begin Auburn's play in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Auburn will face either Oklahoma State or St. Bonaventure in the championship or third-place game, which is scheduled for Nov. 17.

While the Tigers have never played Notre Dame, they're 2-2 all-time against Oklahoma State and lost their only game against St. Bonaventure. It'll also be Auburn’s second-ever Legends Classic appearance, previously beating New Mexico and Richmond to win the classic in 2019.

Auburn's two games in Brooklyn are the fifth and sixth games the program has officially announced for its upcoming season, along with nonconference bouts against Baylor, Virginia Tech and Indiana. While the scheduling for it has yet to be announced, Auburn learned its slate of conference opponents in June.

The Tigers are set to host Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. They will also have visits to Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee, along with home-and-homes and Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

The season will begin against Baylor on Nov. 7, in a neutral site game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A tipoff time has yet to be announced.