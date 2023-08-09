After a two-decade hiatus from the Rocket City, Auburn men's basketball is set to return in 2023, as the program announced Wednesday that it'll play UNC Asheville on Dec. 13 at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

The contest will be part of the Rocket City Class, according to a release, which will see Tennessee women’s basketball square off with Middle Tennessee State on Dec. 13.

Auburn's game will mark its first in Huntsville since it beat Grambling State 105-66 in a neutral site game in 2003. The only other time the Tigers have played a neutral site game in Huntsville was 1989, in which it lost 72-70 to Tennessee Tech.

“I am excited to bring our team to participate in the Rocket City Classic and engage with the Auburn family throughout north Alabama, where we have some of the most loyal and passionate Auburn fans in the country,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said in a release. “ ... UNC Asheville has been one of the top mid-major programs in this part of the country, so it will be a good test for us. I am also excited to bring Denver Jones home as well as Chaney Johnson, who started his collegiate career at (Alabama-Huntsville).”

The reigning Big South conference champion, UNC Asheville went 27-8 last year and saw a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament, losing to No. 2-seed UCLA.

It's the fourth game that Auburn has officially announced for its upcoming 2023-24 season, along with nonconference bouts against Baylor, Virginia Tech and Indiana. While the scheduling for it has yet to be announced, Auburn learned its slate of conference opponents in June.

The Tigers are set to host Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M. They will also have visits to Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee, along with home-and-homes and Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.

The season will begin against Baylor on Nov. 7, in a neutral site game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A tipoff time has yet to be announced.