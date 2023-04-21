Auburn men's basketball has made an addition to its coaching staff, as Texas Tech assistant Corey Williams will join the program for the 2023-24 season, the Tigers announced Friday.

“We are very fortunate to be able to attract a coach with the kind of experience, character and reputation as Corey Williams,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in a release. “Not only was he a great college and pro player, but Corey is also a terrific coach and an even better person.

"A Macon, Georgia, native, he and his family are excited about moving to Auburn and being closer to home. It’s going to be a great fit with our Auburn Family.”

The news of an imminent Williams hire was reported Friday morning, On3 initially reporting the news. Auburn247, AL.com and Auburn Rivals later corroborated those reports.

Williams later updated his personal Twitter account to show him sporting an Auburn lapel pin in his profile picture, which was prior to an announcement. His cover image also shows an Auburn graphic that says "Auburn welcomes Corey Williams" and gives him the title of assistant coach.

“I want to thank God and Coach Pearl for an amazing opportunity to join his staff,” Williams said in a release. “Coach Pearl is a proven winner in every sense of the word. My family and I look forward to being a positive attribute to his staff, the university, and community. I am truly thrilled and look forward to Coach’s mentorship and helping him win more championships in the near future.”

Williams has spent the past two seasons at Texas Tech, including a brief stint as the program's interim head coach during this year's Big 12 Tournament. His 20-plus year career as a college basketball coach has seen him take assistant roles at Arkansas, Florida State, Oral Roberts and his alma mater, Oklahoma State. He also spent five seasons helming Stetson, mustering a 30.4% win percentage during that tenure.

A Georgia native, Williams parlayed his Oklahoma State playing career into six years of professional basketball. He was drafted No. 33 overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1992 NBA Draft, and played for them and the Timberwolves. He was a rookie on the Michael Jordan-led Bulls team that captured its third-straight NBA title. He also played for two now defunct semi-pro teams and spent three seasons with the Taiwanese Dacin Tigers.

Williams' time at Arkansas saw him on Eric Musselman's staff for two seasons. He helped Arkansas land the fifth-best recruiting class in the nation for 2020; a group that led to the program advancing to the Elite 8 that season.

He also spent six years on Leonard Hamilton's staff at Florida State, a time in which the Seminoles won their first ACC Championship and had four straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

The addition of Williams comes as Wes Flanigan is reportedly out as an assistant on Bruce Pearl's staff. Though no official announcement was ever made, multiple local outlets have reported for multiple weeks that Flanigan was departing to take a job on Chris Beard's Ole Miss staff.

Both of Auburn's recent decommitments, Labaron Philon and Peyton Marshall, said staff changes were a factor in their decisions.