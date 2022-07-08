Auburn men's basketball announces nonconference game with Texas Southern

Auburn men's basketball added its 11th nonconference foe to its 2022-23 slate Friday, announcing a game against Texas Southern on Nov. 18 at Neville Arena.

SAVE THE DATE 🗓Another non-conference home game has been added to the schedule. We're playing Texas Southern on Nov. 18 at Neville Arena! #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/I2SHdh57yt — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) July 8, 2022

The two programs have faced off four times, each time in Auburn, with the home team sweeping. They last played on Dec. 15, 2020, with Auburn winning 80-63. The squads have played twice in the past eight years, and twice more from 1989 to 1991.

Last year's Texas Southern team made its second-consecutive NCAA Tournament, winning a play-in game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before losing to eventual national champion Kansas.

Texas Southern is one of four opponents announced in a string of games that open the season at home for Auburn, with George Mason (Nov. 7), South Florida (Nov. 11) and Winthrop (Nov. 15) being included in that.

Auburn's game against Winthrop, though played at Neville Arena, will be part of the 2022 Cancún Challenge. The Tigers will also Bradley and Northwestern or Liberty on Nov. 22 and 23, respectively, in Mexico.

Following the Cancún Challenge, Auburn has five more nonconference games announced, with a matchup against Saint Louis (Nov. 27) at Neville Arena before playing against Memphis in Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta on Dec. 10.

The Tigers will follow up their Holiday Hoopsgiving appearance with a West Coast trip for games against Southern California (Dec. 18) and Washington (Dec. 21). They'll also play West Virginia on Jan. 28 in Morgantown as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The only nonconference game yet to be officially announced by Auburn is a previously reported game against Appalachian State that will conclude a home-and-home between the Tigers and Mountaineers.

Auburn also had its Southeastern Conference opponents for the 2022-23 season announced on June 29, though dates, tip-off times and TV networks have yet to be announced.

The Tigers will see Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi State once each in addition to home-and-homes with Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.