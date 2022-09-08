 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn men's basketball announces SEC schedule

Auburn vs South Carolina

Bruce Pearl reacts after cutting the net following Auburn's SEC title-clinching win against South Carolina on May 5 at Neville Arena.

 Jacob Taylor, AU Athletics

Auburn men's basketball's 2022 schedule is finally finished, as the program announced its SEC slate Wednesday, with early home contests against Florida and Arkansas, and a three-game stretch against Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee to close out the regular season.

To start the SEC slate, Auburn and Bruce Pearl will welcome back former Auburn assistant Todd Golden in his first year as an SEC head coach with Florida coming to Neville Arena on Dec. 28. The following week, the Tigers will host an Arkansas team that had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in 2022. They'll be looking for revenge against the Razorbacks as they downed the Tigers in Fayetteville last season after Auburn received its first No. 1 ranking in program history.

Auburn was 7-2 last year against the five opponents they’ll see more than once in 2022-23. Its only losses were a 67-62 loss at Tennessee in late February and the 67-62 loss to Texas A&M that ousted the Tigers from the opening round of the SEC Tournament in Tampa.

In June, the league announced each schools' opponents for the season, with full schedules to be announced at a later date. Under the conference's rotating schedule format, Tennessee (Feb. 4 and March 4) and Texas A&M (Jan. 25 and Feb. 7) are the two rotating teams Auburn will play twice this year.

Auburn's 32-game schedule is now fully set, as the Tigers finalized their nonconference slate in August, which will include games against Saint Louis, Southern Cal and Washington, among others.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022.

