Auburn men's basketball announces SEC schedule

Auburn men's basketball's 2022 schedule is finally finished, as the program announced its SEC slate Wednesday, with early home contests against Florida and Arkansas, and a three-game stretch against Kentucky, Alabama and Tennessee to close out the regular season.

Auburn men's basketball 2022-23 SEC Schedule Dec. 28: vs. Florida Jan. 4: at Georgia Jan. 7: vs. Arkansas Jan. 10: at Ole Miss Jan. 14: at Mississippi State Jan. 18: at LSU Jan. 21: at South Carolina Jan. 25: vs. Texas A&M Feb. 1: vs. Georgia Feb. 7: at Texas A&M Feb. 11: vs. Alabama Feb. 14: vs. Missouri Feb. 18: at Vanderbilt Feb. 22: vs. Ole Miss Feb. 25: at Kentucky March 1: at Alabama March 4: vs. Tennessee March 8-12: SEC Tournament

To start the SEC slate, Auburn and Bruce Pearl will welcome back former Auburn assistant Todd Golden in his first year as an SEC head coach with Florida coming to Neville Arena on Dec. 28. The following week, the Tigers will host an Arkansas team that had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in 2022. They'll be looking for revenge against the Razorbacks as they downed the Tigers in Fayetteville last season after Auburn received its first No. 1 ranking in program history.

Auburn was 7-2 last year against the five opponents they’ll see more than once in 2022-23. Its only losses were a 67-62 loss at Tennessee in late February and the 67-62 loss to Texas A&M that ousted the Tigers from the opening round of the SEC Tournament in Tampa.

In June, the league announced each schools' opponents for the season, with full schedules to be announced at a later date. Under the conference's rotating schedule format, Tennessee (Feb. 4 and March 4) and Texas A&M (Jan. 25 and Feb. 7) are the two rotating teams Auburn will play twice this year.

Auburn's 32-game schedule is now fully set, as the Tigers finalized their nonconference slate in August, which will include games against Saint Louis, Southern Cal and Washington, among others.