Auburn men's basketball announces summer trip to Israel

Auburn men's basketball is heading abroad this summer, for a three-game foreign tour in Israel, the program announced Monday.

The Tigers are slated to be overseas from July 31 to Aug. 10, with games against the Israeli U-20 team on Aug. 2 and 6, and a game against the Israeli National Team on Aug. 8. Games will be played in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Auburn under Pearl in 2017 made a trip to Italy.

“These foreign trips have been one of the greatest teaching moments I have been a part of in 40 years of coaching college basketball," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said in a release. "Israel has not been your typical destination for college basketball teams. Yet, Israel, is one of the top 2-3 countries in the world in its quality of competition and support for professional basketball.”

Pearl coached the USA Maccabi team to a gold medal at the 2009 Maccabiah Games in Israel. Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl was on the playing roster.

“Aside from basketball, this is an educational experience for our players. We are going to take them to where Jesus was born in Bethlehem and visit the City of David in Jerusalem,” Bruce Pearl said. “From a historical and religious standpoint, this is going to be one of the greatest trips in our student-athletes’ lives. I am grateful to Auburn for its continued support of our foreign trips over the years and helping with our ministry.”

The NCAA permits teams to make an international trip once every four years. The Tigers last traveled to Italy in 2017, and Auburn women's basketball last traveled in 2019, also to Italy.

Auburn will then open the 2022-23 season in November, with nine nonconference games reportedly scheduled, with a season-opener against George Mason at Neville Arena, a west-coast trip with games against Southern California and Washington, and contests against Appalachian State, St. Louis and Southern Florida.

The Tigers are also scheduled to take part in the 2022 Cancún Challenge, with a Nov. 15 contest against Winthrop at Neville Arena, which will precede a Nov. 22 game against Bradley in Mexico. Depending on the outcome of Auburn's game against Bradley, it will either play Northwestern or Liberty.

