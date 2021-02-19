Auburn men's basketball begins challenging stretch to close out season against LSU

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl issued his players a challenge just before the start of their final stretch of play this season.
The Tigers are looking at four scheduled games remaining, all of which will come against SEC teams that appear destined to make the NCAA Tournament. Auburn already knows it won’t be dancing this March after self-imposing a postseason ban back in November, but Pearl wants his Tigers to take on the conference’s top teams like there’s still plenty to play for.
“I think we're like seventh in the NET in the league, so we would be out of the tournament right now if the tournament was being played,” Pearl said on Friday. “Based on the math, we're not good enough. What are we going to do this week with four games against four teams that are good enough? Could we get ourselves to the point where the math would have been good enough for us to go had we been eligible or made ourselves eligible?”
Auburn (11-11, 5-8 SEC) begins winding down its season at 3 p.m. on Saturday on the road against LSU (13-6, 8-4 SEC) for the first matchup between the two teams this year. The game will close out an unusual week for Auburn, which was scheduled to host Mississippi State on Tuesday before the game was moved to Thursday and then postponed indefinitely due to inclement weather.
Pearl explained the team practiced Sunday then took Monday off in preparation for the Mississippi State game, and upon finding out Wednesday the game was postponed the Tigers turned their attention to LSU. Pearl said the team would have handled their week differently had they known it would have been a de facto bye week, but all in all he was content with how his players worked on their games before they head to Baton Rouge.
Pearl said Auburn is hoping to play Mississippi State on March 6 but that the game has not yet been officially rescheduled.
Auburn will face an LSU squad that sits half-a-game outside of second in the SEC, and based on what Pearl’s seen the Bayou Bengals fit the part of one of the top teams. He noted LSU is sixth in the country in offensive efficiency as well as third in the SEC in scoring and second in free-throw percentage, and freshman guard Cameron Thomas sits first in the conference and fourth in the nation in points per game.
“They’ve got four monster offensive players in [Javonte] Smart, Thomas, [Trendon] Watford and [Darius] Days. Those four guys are as good as anybody in the country together offensively,” Pearl said. “Will Wade is a brilliant offensive strategist, and those guys get really good looks. They don’t turn the ball over. They play at a nice tempo, a nice pace and they get shots off. They rebound it really well at home, and they’ve been really good at home.”
Thomas, who is averaging 22.6 points per game as a freshman, is no stranger to Pearl. The veteran coach explained Friday that Auburn and LSU were two of the schools the Chesapeake, Virginia native visited, and despite Pearl offering him a scholarship early Thomas went to LSU.
Pearl said Thomas has only gotten bigger and stronger since joining Wade’s team, and Thomas’ early success demonstrates what Wade is able to do for his guys on the floor.
“Will is utilizing him the way he needs to be utilized. He's getting him shots, getting him looks, giving him the green light,” Pearl said. “Knowing Will, if Will could still win games and have Cam be the leading scorer, he'll do whatever he can to make Cam be the leading scorer. He likes that stuff and recruits to it and is proud of it, as he should be. ‘Come to LSU, be the leading scorer in the league.’ And he can do it.”
Pearl explained it’s incredibly difficult to guard LSU given their talent, something Tennessee found out last week in a 78-65 loss at LSU. He described Watford as a nightmare matchup thanks to the Birmingham native’s ability to score inside, pointed to Smart as one of the most-experienced guards in the conference, and said Days is one of the best 3-point shooters around.
Pearl admitted it is a challenge to defend those players but added that he hopes his players are excited about trying to slow LSU down.
Pearl talked once again about lacking the edge of having NCAA Tournament seeding to fight for, which he contended helped Arkansas erase a double-digit deficit and top Auburn back on Jan. 20. Still, Pearl wants his team to finish strong despite the stiff competition, and in order for the Tigers to follow through on that goal, it all begins in Baton Rouge.
“That'll be a tall one,” Pearl said about trying to win the final four games. “I mean, that's going to be tough starting at LSU, but it's certainly a goal worthy of competing for.”