Auburn men's basketball begins challenging stretch to close out season against LSU

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl issued his players a challenge just before the start of their final stretch of play this season.

The Tigers are looking at four scheduled games remaining, all of which will come against SEC teams that appear destined to make the NCAA Tournament. Auburn already knows it won’t be dancing this March after self-imposing a postseason ban back in November, but Pearl wants his Tigers to take on the conference’s top teams like there’s still plenty to play for.

“I think we're like seventh in the NET in the league, so we would be out of the tournament right now if the tournament was being played,” Pearl said on Friday. “Based on the math, we're not good enough. What are we going to do this week with four games against four teams that are good enough? Could we get ourselves to the point where the math would have been good enough for us to go had we been eligible or made ourselves eligible?”

Auburn (11-11, 5-8 SEC) begins winding down its season at 3 p.m. on Saturday on the road against LSU (13-6, 8-4 SEC) for the first matchup between the two teams this year. The game will close out an unusual week for Auburn, which was scheduled to host Mississippi State on Tuesday before the game was moved to Thursday and then postponed indefinitely due to inclement weather.