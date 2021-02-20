Auburn men's basketball can’t keep up with red-hot LSU in double-digit loss

“Who wants Cam Thomas? Like, who wants him? Who wants Trendon [Watford]? Who wants Javonte [Smart]? And there just isn’t any of that, and that’s a problem. So, as a result, we got whooped.”

Auburn (11-12, 5-9 SEC) jumped out to a 10-5 advantage in the game’s opening minutes before several LSU players found their stride and demonstrated how much talent they truly have.

Javonte Smart gave LSU (14-6, 9-4 SEC) its first lead courtesy consecutive 3-pointers before Thomas took things over with six points in the span of 30 seconds on a jumper, a fastbreak layup and an and-one free throw.

Babatunde Akingbola briefly stopped the LSU run with a much-needed putback jumper, but Thomas and Josh LeBanc answered right back with a pair of layups that left Auburn down 10 with 13:52 to go until halftime.

Allen Flanigan and Sharife Cooper came through with a pair of buckets after LeBanc’s shot, but their four points were it for Auburn over the next four minutes and 45 seconds of game action. In that time came Thomas’ hard-fought jumper and free throw along with six points from Birmingham native Trendon Watford and another LeBlanc layup.