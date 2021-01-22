Auburn men's basketball faces another road challenge against South Carolina

The Auburn Tigers have begun settling into a groove with 15 games under their belts this season. On Saturday, the Tigers take on a South Carolina squad that hasn’t had the same luxury.
Auburn (8-7, 2-5 SEC) faces another conference road test at 11 a.m. Saturday when the Tigers square off with South Carolina (3-4, 1-2 SEC). The Gamecocks’ season has been a brief one so far, as the team has paused play three different times due to the coronavirus.
Even though the Gamecocks are still figuring things out this year with coach Frank Martin – who returned to the team Tuesday following his second positive coronavirus test – Auburn coach Bruce Pearl believes South Carolina will prove to be another challenge for his Tigers.
“This is a typical South Carolina team. They're physical, they play hard, they defend as a team very well. They lead the league in offensive rebounding. They've always been a team that was very difficult to run your offense against because they extend so much,” Pearl said Friday. “I think they've got a chance to be an NCAA Tournament team this year. They've got to win some games, obviously, but there are a lot of games in front of them that they can win. I like their team.”
Auburn saw its modest two-game winning streak end Wednesday against Arkansas during a game in which the Tigers led by as much as 19 before falling back to earth and falling just short in a 75-73 loss. Pearl explained at least part of Auburn’s problem against the Razorbacks was foul trouble, which sent guard Allen Flanigan to the bench for considerable stretches and forced freshman Sharife Cooper to carry the load at the point.
Cooper was worn down after playing 36 minutes against an Arkansas squad that played him physically – especially in the game’s final minutes – but Pearl was still pleased with how the freshman phenom has held up.
“He's done a great job. He's a great quarterback. He's got the ability to do whatever he wants with either hand, off of either leg. And I think teams are going to make him try to settle for the 3-ball. In my opinion, it wouldn't be settling with Sharife; he can really shoot it,” Pearl said. “I think Sharife's done really well. He's led in our locker room. And he's not used to losing, and neither am I.”
Cooper’s minutes will likely be a key factor again Saturday with fellow freshman Justin Powell still day-to-day after suffering a concussion against Texas A&M on Jan. 2.
Cooper and the Tigers are gearing up to face a Gamecocks team that is riding a two-game losing streak courtesy an 81-70 loss to No. 19 Missouri in Martin’s return. The veteran coach gave an honest assessment after the defeat, saying All-SEC preseason selections AJ Lawson and Jermaine Cousinard have to step up their play in order for the Gamecocks to contend.
Lawson and Cousinard struggled considerably against Missouri by combining for just 11 points on 4-for-21 shooting, which included a 2-for-12 mark from 3-point range. In Pearl’s opinion, it’s pretty simple what it means when Lawson and Cousinard are on top of their game.
“They win. I mean, they just win when those two guys are on,” Pearl said. “Those two kids, what do they do best? They score. So when they're scoring, they win. So we've got to do a job of recognizing that and doing the best job that we can to make the other guys score and not let those guys go off. But if Couisnard and Lawson can see it, they can make it.”
Pearl was again asked about keeping the Tigers motivated despite not going to the NCAA Tournament this year, and again he emphasized how much incentive still remains. He pointed back to the Arkansas loss as a missed opportunity for Auburn to have won back-to-back games at Bud Walton Arena, and he added the Tigers can play spoiler to conference foes that are trying to keep their postseason bubbles from bursting.
Above all else, though, Pearl explained the main objective is for Auburn’s players to take strides forward in their young careers.
“The motivation for us is to be able to win, to be able to grow, to be able to prove,” Pearl said. “We’ve still got a lot to play for, but the one thing we don’t have is we don’t have the ability to go, ‘This is about seeding. This is about competing for a championship.’ We don’t have that opportunity this year.”