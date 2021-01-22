Auburn men's basketball faces another road challenge against South Carolina

“They win. I mean, they just win when those two guys are on,” Pearl said. “Those two kids, what do they do best? They score. So when they're scoring, they win. So we've got to do a job of recognizing that and doing the best job that we can to make the other guys score and not let those guys go off. But if Couisnard and Lawson can see it, they can make it.”

Pearl was again asked about keeping the Tigers motivated despite not going to the NCAA Tournament this year, and again he emphasized how much incentive still remains. He pointed back to the Arkansas loss as a missed opportunity for Auburn to have won back-to-back games at Bud Walton Arena, and he added the Tigers can play spoiler to conference foes that are trying to keep their postseason bubbles from bursting.

Above all else, though, Pearl explained the main objective is for Auburn’s players to take strides forward in their young careers.

“The motivation for us is to be able to win, to be able to grow, to be able to prove,” Pearl said. “We’ve still got a lot to play for, but the one thing we don’t have is we don’t have the ability to go, ‘This is about seeding. This is about competing for a championship.’ We don’t have that opportunity this year.”