Auburn men's basketball finalizes non-conference schedule

Auburn men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 nonconference schedule Friday, which will see it host eight of the teams on its 14-game slate.

The Tigers will start their season with an exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville on Nov. 2 at Neville Arena before officially starting their season five days later against George Mason at home.

Following the George Mason opener, Auburn plays three consecutive home games against South Florida (Nov. 11), Winthrop (Nov. 15) and Texas Southern (Nov. 18). It'll follow that homestand with its first neutral-site games of the year, heading to Mexico for the 2022 Cancún Challenge, where it'll play Bradley on Nov. 22 and then either Northwestern or Liberty on Nov. 23.

After their Mexico trip, the Tigers return home for games against Saint Louis (Nov. 27) and Colgate (Dec. 2) before heading to Atlanta to play Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event on Dec. 10 at State Farm Arena.

On Dec. 14, the Tigers will host Georgia State before again hitting the road, this time for a West Coast tour that sees them take on Southern Cal on Dec. 18 in Los Angeles and Washington on Dec. 21 in Seattle.

Rounding out those 14 games is a Jan. 23 matchup with West Virginia in which Auburn will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Five of Auburn's nonconference opponents reached the postseason a year ago. Including both Liberty and Northwestern, Auburn's nonconference opponents logged a combined record of 286-199 last year, with only four teams having a losing record.

While Auburn's conference opponents have been announced, dates and times for its conference schedule are still to be determined.