Auburn men's basketball finishes off Tennessee to snap three-game losing streak

With the minutes winding down in Saturday’s game against Tennessee, the Auburn Tigers had a golden opportunity to finish off another ranked team.
Even without point guard Sharife Cooper on the floor, the Tigers rose to the occasion and made the plays it needed to finally return to the win column.
Auburn guards Allen Flanigan and Jamal Johnson stepped up in the game’s final minutes by delivering some much-needed baskets to help the Tigers take down Tennessee 77-72. The win snaps Auburn’s three-game losing streak and gives coach Bruce Pearl six straight victories over his former team.
“We knew that coming in they were going to try to switch the ball screens,” said Flanigan, who had a team-high 23 points along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. “Me and ‘Mal, late in the clock, we just took advantage of the switches – them switching bigs on us – and let guys like Jaylin crack down and get the backside rebound and find them when they’re open.”
Tennessee (16-7, 9-7 SEC) appeared poised to erase a modest Auburn lead with just under 10 minutes to go when Flanigan, Johnson and the Tigers took their game to the next level.
Yves Pons hit a 3-pointer to draw the Volunteers to within four points when Auburn (12-13, 6-10 SEC) took the game over.
Flanigan got things going with a driving layup to create a six-point lead, and after a bucket from Tennessee’s Jaden Springer it was Johnson who hit a second-chance 3-pointer to push Auburn’s lead to seven.
Tennessee sandwiched Victory Bailey’s 3-pointer and Pons’ layup around a layup by Johnson to leave Auburn with a four-point lead. That’s when Flanigan found his rhythm with a 3-pointer and two free throws to hand the Tigers a nine-point lead — its largest of the game — with 5:48 remaining.
The Volunteers scrapped their way back to cut Auburn’s lead to six with 3:17 left in the game, but the Tigers didn’t flinch. Jaylin Williams delivered a dunk to push the Tigers’ lead to eight, and after another crucial defensive rebound by the Tigers it was Johnson who drilled two free throws to hand Auburn a 10-point advantage with only 2:29 left.
The Volunteers committed a shot-clock violation on the next possession, after which the Tigers worked the clock and added two more successful free throws from Johnson.
Pearl praised the play of Johnson, who ended the game with 14 points along with three assists and one turnover, at the point guard position.
“That was the key to the game. He gets the game ball because of it,” Pearl said. “Him in that position set us up, and it let Al Flanigan be Al Flanigan and be a dominant player off the ball as a scorer. That paid off for us.”
Tennessee didn’t go away quietly once Johnson’s two points pushed Auburn’s lead to 72-60 with just under two minutes to go.
Keon Johnson hit a layup and Jaden Springer knocked down a 3-pointer for Tennessee, and after Williams hit one free throw Springer came through with a layup and a free throw to cut Auburn’s lead to five with 29 seconds to go. Flanigan then hit one free throw before Keon Johnson delivered again, this time hitting a jumper to create a four-point contest.
Jamal Johnson added another free throw immediately after Keon Johnson’s jumper, but after Devan Cambridge missed a pair of free throws the Volunteers cut the lead to three on Johnson’s layup with five seconds to go. This time Flanigan officially closed the book on Tennessee with two successful free throws to end the late threat.
Keon Johnson led Tennessee with 23 points in the loss.
The game’s final minutes capped off a competitive second half in which the Tigers and Volunteers traded big moments.
Tennessee answered Auburn’s strong early minutes of the second half with an 8-2 run that tied the game 43-43 with just under 13 minutes to go. The Tigers weren’t content and quickly came back courtesy Dylan Cardwell’s dunk and Cambridge’s jumper to take a four-point lead.
The Volunteers tacked on two free throws before Cambridge went back to work. He followed the jumper with a 3-pointer to push the Tigers’ lead to five. Williams drew a foul shortly after an Auburn defensive rebound then drilled both free throws to hand the Tigers a 52-45 lead.
Cambridge had 15 points and six rebounds when it was all said and done.
The Tigers knew turnovers would be an issue without Cooper, which meant their play defensively would be crucial. They proved they could handle the challenge through the first half.
Auburn and Tennessee found themselves tied 25-25 with four minutes to go in the first half before JT Thor grabbed an offensive rebound and connected on his put-back attempt to push the Tigers ahead by two.
Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi came back with a 3-pointer to give the Volunteers the lead back before Flanigan handled his own miss and put it back to leave the score 29-28 in Auburn’s favor with 2:18 to go before halftime.
The Tigers’ small lead quickly grew thanks to the Tennessee bench.
Flanigan grabbed an offensive rebound on the Volunteers’ next possession before going down hard and drawing a shooting foul, much to the chagrin of those on the Tennessee side. The Volunteers’ bench was called for a technical, which led Flanigan to shoot two free throws and Williams to shoot two more.
The Tigers turned those free throws into three points, pushing their lead to four with 32 seconds remaining in the half. Tennessee’s Johnson added two free throws and Devan Cambridge added two more to give Auburn a 34-30 lead at the break.
Auburn’s defense, which has struggled mightily at times this season, held Tennessee scoreless from the field in the final two minutes of 52 seconds of the first half.
The story of the first half for Auburn was limiting the Volunteers’ scoring opportunities. The Tigers pulled down 23 rebounds in the first half — 11 of which came on offense to extend possessions — and forced eight Tennessee turnovers. The Volunteers only shot 38 percent from the field in the game’s first 20 minutes; the problem was they shot an even 50 percent from 3-point range.
“I would say the big thing was like having energy. As a team, we know like these are our last few games. We're not having a postseason or whatever, so locking in was so much harder to do as a team,” said Williams, who had 13 points. “I think it hit us like, 'OK, this is our last couple of [games] until next year.' Next year's forever away for the season, so locking in and just trying to end these next two games with a win is big for us. I think we'll play much harder.”
Williams and the Tigers will try to keep their play up Tuesday on the road against No. 6 Alabama.