Auburn men's basketball finishes off Tennessee to snap three-game losing streak

The story of the first half for Auburn was limiting the Volunteers’ scoring opportunities. The Tigers pulled down 23 rebounds in the first half — 11 of which came on offense to extend possessions — and forced eight Tennessee turnovers. The Volunteers only shot 38 percent from the field in the game’s first 20 minutes; the problem was they shot an even 50 percent from 3-point range.

“I would say the big thing was like having energy. As a team, we know like these are our last few games. We're not having a postseason or whatever, so locking in was so much harder to do as a team,” said Williams, who had 13 points. “I think it hit us like, 'OK, this is our last couple of [games] until next year.' Next year's forever away for the season, so locking in and just trying to end these next two games with a win is big for us. I think we'll play much harder.”