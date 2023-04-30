Auburn men’s basketball has added a couple of nonconference opponents for next season, according to multiple reports from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Perhaps most notable is that the Tigers will play Indiana in Atlanta during the 2023-24 season, Rothstein reported Saturday. He added that an official date has not been set, nor is there a timetable for an official announcement. However, it’s like the game will be a part of Auburn’s involvement in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

The Tigers have played in the event every year since 2020, playing Memphis twice and Nebraska once. They’re 2-1 in that span, having beat the Cornhuskers and Memphis once, but losing last season’s rematch with Memphis 82-73.

The other matchup Auburn has added is against Ivy League Penn, which Rothstein reported Thursday will take place Jan. 2 at Neville Arena.

The Hoosiers finished the 2022-23 season 23-12 and ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. They advanced to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, losing to Miami, which eventually appeared in the Final Four.

Much like Auburn, Indiana has already been quite active in the transfer portal this offseason. Most notably, the Hoosiers added Oregon transfer center Kel’el Ware, a former five-star recruit and top-10 player in the class of 2022.

The Quakers finished the 2022-23 season 17-13, and 9-5 in conference play, which was good for third place in the Ivy League.

Auburn has played each of these teams only once before. They beat Penn 77-70 in 1999, and lost to Indiana 107-90 in an NCAA Tournament game in 1987.