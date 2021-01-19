Auburn men's basketball heads to Arkansas for rematch in SEC play

A lot has changed for Auburn and Arkansas since they faced off to start SEC play on Dec. 30. Despite the two teams seemingly trending in opposite directions, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl expects nothing but the best from the Razorbacks.

Auburn (8-6, 2-4) returns to the road Wednesday night looking for revenge against Arkansas (10-4, 2-4) after the Razorbacks handed the Tigers a tough 97-85 loss last month. The Tigers enter the showdown riding a two-game winning streak after taking care of Georgia and Kentucky, while Arkansas is reeling after two straight defeats and losses in four of its last five games.

Despite those recent woes, Pearl still believes Arkansas is one of the premier teams in the SEC.

"This would be our best win, if we can get it -- at Arkansas, an NCAA tournament team on the road. That's what this is. We can't make too many mistakes," Pearl said. "They probably played the toughest schedule in our league so far. They've already played at Tennessee and Alabama and now at LSU. Those right now are, I think, three of the top five teams in the league."