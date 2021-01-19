Auburn men's basketball heads to Arkansas for rematch in SEC play

A lot has changed for Auburn and Arkansas since they faced off to start SEC play on Dec. 30. Despite the two teams seemingly trending in opposite directions, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl expects nothing but the best from the Razorbacks.
Auburn (8-6, 2-4) returns to the road Wednesday night looking for revenge against Arkansas (10-4, 2-4) after the Razorbacks handed the Tigers a tough 97-85 loss last month. The Tigers enter the showdown riding a two-game winning streak after taking care of Georgia and Kentucky, while Arkansas is reeling after two straight defeats and losses in four of its last five games.
Despite those recent woes, Pearl still believes Arkansas is one of the premier teams in the SEC.
"This would be our best win, if we can get it -- at Arkansas, an NCAA tournament team on the road. That's what this is. We can't make too many mistakes," Pearl said. "They probably played the toughest schedule in our league so far. They've already played at Tennessee and Alabama and now at LSU. Those right now are, I think, three of the top five teams in the league."
There's plenty of reasons not to judge Wednesday's matchup based on the results from December, the main one being Auburn guard Sharife Cooper. Cooper did not play against the Razorbacks during a game in which Auburn committed 19 turnovers that Arkansas turned into 27 points, and his presence Wednesday makes the situation considerably different the second time around.
Outside of Cooper, Pearl felt like Auburn's defense has improved since the first face-off with Arkansas along with the play of Devan Cambridge, the sophomore guard who dropped 13 points in the Tigers' victory over Kentucky
"We don't have great depth at the guard spot, but we're playing better there," Pearl said. "They're fast, they're quick, they're athletic. And, you know, I think the last couple games, they're at LSU and at Alabama, both those two teams played great. We're maybe -- hopefully -- a little better defensively. We still have to do a better job of not turning it over quite so much."
Cooper and Cambridge will be just two of the Tigers that are counted on Wednesday, especially with Justin Powell still considered day-to-day as he goes through concussion protocol. While Powell's status remains uncertain, Auburn could be getting back freshman forward Chris Moore, who missed the last two games with a wrist injury.
Whoever suits up for Auburn better be ready, according to Pearl.
Pearl commended Arkansas for its play in transition, which led to 22 fastbreak points in the first meeting between the two squads. He also praised the Razorbacks' guards for their experience, which they took full advantage of while Cooper was still off the court.
As good as the Razorbacks' older guards have been, the team's biggest bright spot lately has been a freshman.
Moses Moody played well at guard against Alabama on Saturday in a 90-59 blowout victory for the Crimson Tide. While his team struggled, Moody did his part by providing a career-high 28 points on 10-of-25 shooting to go with a team-high nine rebounds in over 34 minutes of action.
"He's a pro. He's a big guard. He can score at all three levels. He's a competitor. He's as good as advertised," Pearl said of Moody. "He was one of the top high school players coming out. Great get for Arkansas, to keep him in state. He's a kid that's left home to go develop his game, so he's paid his dues."
Pearl explained Auburn's losing streak to start SEC play wasn't any easier to swallow since the players knew they were on one of the nation's most inexperienced teams. The team has responded well with Cooper finally running the point, which has understandably lightened the mood in the locker room.
The Tigers shook off their loss to Arkansas just before the new year and are playing their best basketball as they enter the second showdown. Now, Pearl and his players get a chance to prove whether or not their improved play is truly here to stay.
"The attitude's good, and we feel good that we're playing better," Pearl said. "Is it good enough to keep winning? We'll find out."